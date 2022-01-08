Those who celebrate Juneteenth will soon be able to do with pyrotechnic power, as the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a change to the city’s fireworks ordinance.
At its December meeting, the board discussed changing existing fireworks regulations to allow for those who celebrate the recently-federally-recognized holiday of Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day or Freedom Day, to purchase and light fireworks in celebration of the nation’s second independence day. The day was officially made a federal holiday June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.
The day is the anniversary of when the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger, which declared freedom for slaves in Texas was received on June 19, 1865, following the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. Texas was the last of the Confederacy states to have institutional slavery. Celebrations of the holiday date back to 1866.
Juneteenth was the first federal holiday added by Congress in nearly 40 years, with the last being the addition of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday in 1983.
City officials, in recognizing the federal holiday, sought to update the municipal code in order to allow residents to celebrate Juneteenth in the same fashion that they might also celebrate the July 4 Independence Day holiday—with fireworks.
Previously, city code only allowed for the sale of fireworks from June 20 through July 5 and Dec. 21 through Jan. 1 for celebration of July 4 and New Year’s Day. Fireworks permits were similarly only valid between June 20 and July 9 and Dec. 21 through Jan. 5 for those selling fireworks to set up and break down sales tents.
The new ordinance, Ordinance No. 1569, which would amend Chapter 6 (Fireworks) of Title 7 (Fire Protection and Fireworks) of the municipal code, would extend the permit window to begin June 17 through July 9, and allow the sale of fireworks from June 17 through July 5 for the two independence day holidays. The ordinance would also add language to the chapter outlining the permissible times of use for Juneteenth fireworks—only on June 19 between the hours of 10 a.m. an 10:30 p.m.
Alderman Daniel Berry expressed his pleasure at this change in the city code, noting he previously attempted to get the ordinance changed to no avail. He thanked City Administrator Jennifer Moody and Assistant to the City Administrator Jordan Wilkins for their work to get the ordinance on the agenda that month.
“This is something that I’m happy to see on here,” he said. “It was something that there was support for, but also, individually, it’s important to me and to all of us.”
The ordinance received push back from Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks, who said he would never, while he was serving as alderman, support any extension of the use of fireworks “for any kind of celebration.” He cited the “numerous phone calls from dog owners” who expressed their displeasure of the current fireworks ordinances.
“A lot of people don’t have dogs, so they don’t have to deal with that, but there’s a period about New Year’s and there’s a period around Fourth of July where that is an issue for a lot of dog owners,” he said. “I’m not taking away from anything of the Juneteenth celebration—I think that’s an important part of our history, but I’m not going to vote yes. If it was up to me, I would get rid of all fireworks sales in the city of Tullahoma, and there was nobody that loved fireworks better than me growing up. I’d spend every nickel on them. I’d drive to Freeway Market on my bike to get them and shoot them when it was not legal.
“Now that I’m an adult, I will not support this.”
Other aldermen, including Aldermen Rupa Blackwell and Sernobia McGee, said while they understood where Blanks was coming from, allowing for residents to celebrate their independence in their way was important.
“Sometimes the noise gets on my nerves, but also, being African American, this is huge, and it is our day of freedom, so I’m just glad and thankful that is in on our agenda to even recognize and allow us to have the fireworks on that day,” McGee said.
Ultimately, the ordinance was passed on the first of two readings 5-2, with only Blanks and Mayor Ray Knowis opposed. Knowis did not speak on the ordinance changes or his reasoning for opposing the measure. Ordinances require two votes. The board will likely take up the measure for the second and final reading at its Monday, Jan. 10 meeting.