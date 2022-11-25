Junior booster drive

Arnold Engineering Development Complex team member Adam Moon checks one of the bags of food donated as part of the Junior Force Council Booster Club Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive at Arnold Air Force Base recently. Enough food for a total of 82 baskets was donated by AEDC team members this year. 

 USAF Bradley Hicks photo

‘Tis the season of giving, and Arnold Engineering Development Complex team members at Arnold Air Force Base have shown their charitable nature by donating to the Junior Force Council Booster Club 2022 Thanksgiving Food Drive.

It was another successful drive, with 82 total baskets collected for Coffee County families in need of Thanksgiving meals. This surpasses the 62 food baskets collected last year, which had beat out the 2018 record of 51 baskets.