The early voting period saw only a fraction of the active voters of Coffee County cast their ballots.
According to Coffee County Elections Administrator Andy Farrar, there are 34,004 registered voters in Coffee County, but only 4,171 total ballots cast during the early voting period, which ran from April 13--28. Farrar said the turnout was around 12.5% of active Coffee County voters and 11% of all registered voters. Rural Coffee County ended the early voting period with the most ballots cast at 2,058, followed by Tullahoma with 1,223 and Manchester bringing up the rear with 890.
Throughout the 14-day early voting period, Farrar kept people updated on social media, posting the daily voting totals for the early voting session. During the work week, vote totals stayed around 300 on average, while Saturday voting totals were about half that much. Each update, however, showed a consistent pattern, with Manchester lagging behind both Tullahoma and rural Coffee County in the vote totals. County voters routinely held the top spot for daily votes cast, while Tullahoma held firm in second place. The final day of early voting saw 511 ballots cast between the Tullahoma and Manchester locations.
Now that the early voting period has concluded, the only time Coffee countians will be able to cast their ballot in the primary races will be Election Day, Tuesday, May 3. Polls open at 8 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. While early voting took place at either C.D. Stamps Community Center in Tullahoma or the Coffee County Election Commission office in the Coffee County Administrative Plaza in Manchester, Election Day votes must be cast at a voter’s specific precinct based on their address.
Voters unsure of where they need to cast their ballots should contact Farrar at the Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.