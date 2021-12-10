The first week of December brought plenty of reason to celebrate for Justus Chadwick. His team won its first ever state title game, completing an historic undefeated season at 15-0. His town broke records for ticket purchases for the game, filling more than 2,200 seats to make the college football stadium more like a home game. And on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Chadwick was named the 2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Kicker of the Year in Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
“It’s like a big cherry on top of everything that has happened this season,” Chadwick told The News of the honor. “I couldn’t have imagined anything better than how this season has been.”
This honor was just another surreal moment in a surreal weekend, he added.
“It feels unreal right now, especially after this past week,” Chadwick said in a statement. “These last few days have felt like a fever dream, where it feels like it’s just too good to be real. It’s just been a perfect athletic week for me. I never thought that I’d be here in this situation with a state championship and the Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Award. It’s crazy.”
His head coach, John Olive, who recently retired as the leader of the Wildcats, said the award was much deserved for the multi-sport athlete.
“He is the best kicker and punter that I have ever had the privilege to coach,” he said. “For him to be recognized by the sportswriters across the state of Tennessee as the best kicker in the state is just absolutely awesome. It’s a great way to conclude the year with him getting that individual accolade.”
According to Chadwick, this award is the fruit of the labor he put in over the course of the season hoping to improve on the previous year’s shortcomings. In the last game of the 2020 season, which saw the Wildcats go up against the Nolensville Knights for the second time, the ‘Cats came up short, losing by a single point, 15-14. Chadwick said had he not missed three field goals in that game, his team would have advanced in the playoffs.
“That loss last year was one of the highest inspirations for this year because I missed three field goals in that game that should’ve been made, and I wanted to make sure next time I was in that situation those kicks were made,” he told The News. “I wanted to make up for that game, and it drove me to work my butt off over the summer.”
During his senior season as a Wildcat, Chadwick has connected on 60 of 62 points-after-touchdown attempts. He has also made six of nine field goal attempts this season, including a season-long 49-yard kick. His powerful boot has averaged 37 yards per punt on 14 opportunities.
Chadwick attended multiple camps and competitions to improve his kicking game once the 2020 season ended. His dedication to improving his abilities was noticed before the 2021 season began, earning him the right to wear the coveted No. 8 jersey for the Wildcats, an honor to remember former quarterback Eli Grow, who died in a 2016 car accident. Grow was known as an extra-miler athlete, always going above and beyond for the team.
“To wear No. 8 for our football team, you have to be a young man who goes way beyond what we ask,” Olive said. “Justus was recognized for the effort that he put in between last November and when we selected who would wear that number in July. We were put out of the playoffs there at home on a Friday night against Nolensville, and Justus started working toward the 2021 season the very next day. He goes that extra mile. He’s traveled to camps all over the place. He just does everything that he can possibly do to be the best at his craft.”
Chadwick told The News his success as a kicker is a credit to several coaches, including Michael Holiday, who he said worked with him his freshman year to alter how he approaches kicking the football.
“I started off just trying to kick it like a soccer ball, and that didn’t work out well,” he said, referring to his experience on the pitch during soccer season.
With Holiday’s help, Chadwick said he was able to “leap up” to a varsity kicker later that year. By the summer of his sophomore year, he was attending kicking camps and working with former Tennessee kicker and current Titans kicking coach James Wilhoit, who helped “fine tune” Chadwick’s form to give him a “college-level swing.”
Holiday called Chadwick a hard-working, determined individual who sets the bar high and works toward meeting and exceeding expectations. He said Chadwick has grown so much physically, from his overall size to his flexibility throughout his years on the gridiron. That dedication to the craft has never been about winning awards, however, Holiday added.
“He never once thought that his training was to win Mr. Football,” he said. “It was to be the best kicker for his team.”
Holiday has progress videos of Chadwick from his freshman year on that display how he’s improved as a kicker, from not being able to lift his leg 90 degrees without bending it to nailing kickoff touchbacks every game. It wasn’t until Chadwick’s junior year that Holiday mentioned the possibility of being in the running for Kicker of the Year.
“At the end of his junior year is when we both had the conversation that he could be getting close to that level if he put in the extra time in the off season,” Holiday said. “It was still always ‘team first’ over personal goals, though.”
Holiday said he felt immense pride for Chadwick when he was announced as the winner Tuesday, Dec. 7.
“I was happy for Justus and his whole family at that moment,” he said. “It was great to see his often unseen hard work pay off for him in this fashion.”
Chadwick’s other coaches have also played a role in helping better him as a kicker.
“Coach Olive and Coach [Brody] Goodman have also been a great help putting me in situations they know I will thrive in and challenging me to get uncomfortable with new things,” he said.
Looking back on this season, all the awards the team and he have achieved this year and how they have progressed as a team, Chadwick said it was almost unbelievable.
“It’s incredible—this whole season has been,” he said. “If someone would’ve told me two years ago that my team and I would’ve achieved all the amazing things we have this year, I probably would not have believed them.”
Having the community’s support has meant a tremendous amount to Chadwick and the team, he added.
“We have a great town that rallies around us and really breathes even more energy and life into this program,” he said. “I want to thank the entire town of Tullahoma for all the support. I want to thank my great team and coaches for this incredible opportunity. I want to thank my snapper holder and line for making every time I kick as easy as it can be for me. There was not a single kick blocked this year because of them, which is incredible. I am blessed to be a part of this team and in such a great community. I love every single one of y’all that has been on this journey with me.”