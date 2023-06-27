Karli & James South Jackson.jpg

Karli & James

Unique as its name, Tullahoma will be getting some more recognition as “Tennessee’s Rising Star” thanks to the newest single from country duo Karli & James.

Karli & James, formerly Cross Atlantic, launched their new single “Tullahoma” onto streaming platforms Friday, June 23, and the country duo debuted their song at the Patio Stage at South Jackson Performing Arts Center that afternoon with a live, acoustic performance.

