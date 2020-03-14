After months without representation, District 8 now has someone to speak for them on the county commission.
The March 10 full commission meeting opened with the swearing in of newly elected commissioner, Dr. Jeff Keele.
Before starting the meeting, Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell stated to the audience the commission would be “doing something a little different” by officially swearing in Keele so he could take his seat on the board. Cordell thanked Keele for his willingness to serve and thanked the audience for attending the meeting.
Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden swore in Keele as the new commissioner for District 8 and took his seat.
Keele won the seat over Tim Brown 256 votes to 157, according to the unofficial results from the Coffee County Election Commission.
During the public comment portion of the full commission meeting, Brown approached the podium to congratulate Keele on his win and believes he’ll do a great job as commissioner.
“I have no doubt in my mind he’ll do a great job. The people in District 8 are going to hold him responsible for everything. I live next door to him so I’ll be checking in on him often,” said Brown.
Brown also thanked the commissioners who supported him and Keele during the campaign. He finished his remarks by telling the commission that in order to earn the respect of the citizens of Coffee County, they must follow the law.
“Breaking the laws will bring us more failure. Following the laws will bring us growth and we desperately need growth in Coffee County,” said Brown.
The need for a commissioner came after former commissioner Emily Howes resigned from her seat in July because she movd out of the district. Her departure meant the commission had to appoint someone to fill the seat until a new commissioner could be elected in the August 2020 elections.
The full commission attempted to vote either Keele or Brown to fill the seat three separate times with no success. The commission needed to have 11 votes out of 21 to elect one of them to the seat but were not able to get the votes.
It was noted during the January commission meeting that the District 8 seat was a similar situation to the judge’s seat where Brown and Keele both qualified to run under the Republican Party with no candidates running in opposing parties. The commission decided whoever won the primary would be installed as the new commissioner pending their official swearing Sept. 1 since the winner would face no opposition in August for the seat.
After Keele’s swearing in, Cordell informed the public that he talked to the newly elected judge Greg Perry and said Perry will be sworn in as the new General Sessions – Part 1 on April 13. According to Cordell, Perry stated he couldn’t take office until he finished changing his practice over and it would take a little over a month to do so.
Kyle Murphy may be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.