To commemorate her five year anniversary as a realtor for Weichert Realtors – Joe Orr & Associates, Renee Keene held a special ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s very exciting to have colleagues, friends and clients to celebrate with me as we’re having a ribbon cutting for the celebration,” Keene said.
When speaking to attendees, Keene said she was in the corporate world for a long time until the company closed and she decided to get into real estate. Given that her family has been in Tullahoma for three generations, Keene knew many people in the area who were able to provide her support and referrals.
“It’s been wonderful,” Keene said. “It’s very exciting to have colleagues, friends and clients to celebrate with me as we’re having a ribbon cutting for the celebration.”
Keene said she is looking forward to the next five years as a real estate agent and thanked everyone in the community.
“I’ve had many people call and text me congratulatory things to me this week,” Keene said. “I love our community and I’m not going anywhere.”
Keene has served on the chamber as a board member and a chamber president as well as an alderman. She’s currently involved with the GFWC Centennial Woman's Club and HorsePlay Inc.
As a way to say thank you to everyone who came to the celebration, Keene encouraged attendees to submit their name for a drawing to win a special Valentine’s Day themed basket. The basket consisted of goodies from local businesses like wine from Carroll Street Liquors, a $25 gift certificate from The Cheesecakery and chocolate from Waters Edge chocolate.
Anyone wanting to contact Keene can call her office at 455-0555, or email her at rkeene@realtracs.com.
For more information about Weichert Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates, go to www.weichertjoeorr.com or call 455-0555.