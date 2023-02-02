David Allen Kidder has entered a guilty plea to Rape of a Child a Class A felony and received a 25 year TDOC sentence to serve at 100%.
According to prosecutor Jason Ponder, Kidder will turn (77) years old next month, "so if he lives to 100 and is eventually released, he will be subject to TDOC community supervision for life and sexual offender registration and monitoring for the rest of his life."
“He admitted to doing it,” said Ponder, the Coffee County Assistant District Attorney.
According to the judgement, the year of that one count was 2016.
“The allegation that we had was that this went on over a course of time for several years. What we basically try to do is pick out the last one. Kid’s memories, they don’t remember things. Especially, times and dates when they are that young. So, we try to nail it down to within a year, if we can. All we are required to do is prove that it happened within the statute of limitation and also, that it happened before the finding of the indictment. We don’t have to prove when it really happened and we don’t really know. We just have to prove that it did.”
Ponder places that timeframe between 2012 and 2016.
“This case was not under investigation for very long,” said Ponder. “As soon as we heard about it and interview [Kidder], he admitted it. This case has only been pending for about three months. It took her quite a while to disclose it, which is not uncommon. It did take quite some time for her to disclose it. She was present in court and got to see this plea take place. I think she feels believed. I think that will go a long way to healing her. That’s a big deal.”
Of Kidder, Ponder added, “I hope he makes his peace with the Lord.”
