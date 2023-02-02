David Kidder

David Allen Kidder has entered a guilty plea to Rape of a Child a Class A felony and received a 25 year TDOC sentence to serve at 100%. 

According to prosecutor Jason Ponder, Kidder will turn (77) years old next month, "so if he lives to 100 and is eventually released, he will be subject to TDOC community supervision for life and sexual offender registration and monitoring for the rest of his life." 

