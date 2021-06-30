Kids to get their kicks at soccer camp

Kids can get their kicks this month as Tullahoma Wildcat Soccer will play host to their annual summer clinic, teaching campers skills of the game during the two-day event.
The camp will be held July 18-20, with July 22 built in as a rain-out replacement should inclement weather force a postponement. Players will take to the pitch from 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly at East Middle School. Cost is $35 per player, and there are discounts for families who have more than one camper, meaning a family who is sending two siblings will pay a grand total of $55 and a family with three campers will pay a total of $75.
The camp will be limited to Tullahoma City Schools students and/or Tullahoma city residents (meaning home and virtual school students are eligible to participate). Campers must be Kindergarten through 5th grade. Campers will be split into grades.
The campers will be under the tutelage of Tullahoma High School soccer coaches Richie Chadwick, Laken Grizzard and Jeff Prestwich, along with members of the varsity Wildcats squad.
“They will run stations covering footwork, speed and agility, shooting, goalkeeping, defending and attacking topics,” Coach Chadwick said, noting there will also be 3-on-3 games each day for the players. “This is an excellent opportunity for kids to prepare for the upcoming fall season.”
Parents are asked to make their checks out to the THS Soccer Boosters. For more information and registration, contact Coach Chadwick at 454-2625 or email wildcatsocceracademy@gmail.com.