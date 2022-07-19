4A - Kim Bearden.jpeg

Kim Bearden

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Kim Bearden will be this year’s guest speaker when Convocation takes place on Monday, July 25.

“A late unforeseen personal complication arose for the previous guest presenter, which necessitated us making a change in our keynote speaker. We are so excited to have Kim Bearden join us for this year’s Convocation,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Some of our staff members are familiar with Kim and the work that she has done and continues to do on the education forefront at the Ron Clark Academy. I look forward to the inspiring message she will bring to all in TCS.”