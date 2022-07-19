Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Kim Bearden will be this year’s guest speaker when Convocation takes place on Monday, July 25.
“A late unforeseen personal complication arose for the previous guest presenter, which necessitated us making a change in our keynote speaker. We are so excited to have Kim Bearden join us for this year’s Convocation,” said TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Some of our staff members are familiar with Kim and the work that she has done and continues to do on the education forefront at the Ron Clark Academy. I look forward to the inspiring message she will bring to all in TCS.”
The 2022-2023 TCS Convocation will take place inside the Tullahoma High School gymnasium at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 25. Breakfast will be served beforehand in the cafeteria lobby beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Bearden is the co-founder, executive director, and language arts teacher at Atlanta's highly acclaimed Ron Clark Academy, an innovative middle school and educator-training facility. Over 85,000 educators from around the world have visited her classroom and have attended Bearden’s workshops to learn better ways to engage students, build relationships, foster academic excellence, enhance communication, and create a climate and culture for success.
In 2016, Bearden was honored at the White House for being inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. She was selected from over 70,000 nominations to be honored as the Disney American Teacher Awards Outstanding Humanities Teacher, and the Milken Family Foundation chose her to receive the Award for Excellence in Education. She is the winner of the InfluencHer Award, the University of Georgia Outstanding Educator Award, and the Turknett Character Award for Servant Leadership. Mercedes-Benz recognized her in their Greatness Lives Here campaign, and Women Works Media Group has named her one of Georgia's Most Powerful and Influential Women.
Bearden has spoken at hundreds of in-person events across the country as well as in South Africa, London, and China. Additionally, she is a sought-after virtual speaker and trainer. Her newest virtual course is available through Premiere University.
Over the past 34 years, Bearden has been a teacher, instructional lead teacher, curriculum director, school board member, staff development trainer and middle-school principal. Additionally, Bearden is a bestselling author of three books, “Crash Course: The Life Lessons My Students Taught Me,” “Talk to Me: Find the Right Words to Inspire, Encourage, and Get Things Done” and her newest book, “Fight Song: Six Steps to Passion, Power, Peace, and Purpose.”
“I am so thrilled to have Kim on hand for this year’s Convocation,” Dr. Stephens said. “Having heard her speak before, I know her message will have and leave a tremendous impact on our staff and faculty members. This will definitely be a great way to celebrate the start of what is sure to be an amazing school year.”