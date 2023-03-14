Jill Kimzey

Tullahoma City Schools is excited to announce that Jill Kimzey will be the new assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I am looking forward to working again with East Lincoln Elementary students, family and the school community,” Kimzey said. “While it will be bittersweet to leave West Middle School, I will be thrilled to return to East Lincoln in July.”

