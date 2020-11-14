Answer: One of the greatest game show hosts ever. Question: Who was Alex Trebek?
Over the nearly 65 years that I have been a photojournalist, only a few of the dozens of the celebrities I had the privilege to spend time with and photograph were as nice and as memorable as Alex Trebek.
Sande and I lived in Alaska for 14 years, and we both served as board members of numerous organizations. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, I was on the board of the Musk Ox Development Corporation’s Musk Ox Farm, located in Palmer, Alaska. The organization was originally funded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation to help save the endangered nearly prehistoric animal the Natives called (Oomingmak) “bearded one”. Also, it was designed to provide a cottage industry for Alaska Natives who comb and spin garments from the animals’ incredibly soft and warm under-wool known as Qiviut (Kee-vee-ute). They sell the clothing items to provide money for them and the operation.
Each spring when the long winter’s thaw occurs, pregnant females give birth to a dozen or so baby muskoxen. It is a tradition to allow people to adopt a muskox for a donation to help the farm. In the spring of 1993 Alex Trebek came to the Musk Ox farm and adopted a baby animal. I not only was on their board, but I was also a professional photographer with do-it-yourself privileges at a local photo lab. I accompanied Alex on his tour of the farm and his visit with his newly-adopted four legged “son” he named Alex. I took lots of pictures, and while Alex was filling out the adoption papers, I ran off to the photo lab and printed a dozen or so 5x7 color photos of him touring the farm and put them in a book. I presented it to him from the board as he was getting ready to depart.
He was flabbergasted! He said, “I live in L.A., and here we are in rural Alaska, and you did this for me in less than an hour. No one in L.A. could do this as fast!”
I thanked him and told him we all loved him and would welcome him back any time. Lo and behold, he came back the next year and adopted another baby.
And the answer is: Name of the cutest little Musk Ox ever.
Question: What is Jeopardy - of course!