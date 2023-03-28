Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to introduce Sandy Klonaris as the new assistant principal at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Before stepping into this assistant principal role, Klonaris spent many years as an English teacher at different levels. She started her career at Shelbyville Central High School in 2005, before moving to West Middle School in 2008. Since 2012, she has taught at Tullahoma High School, and was named the THS English Department Chairman in 2022.
“I am delighted to be selected as the first assistant principal at Robert E. Lee,” said Klonaris. “I have loved my time at Tullahoma High School preparing students for careers and college. Now I am excited about preparing our youngest students for lifelong learning and success.”
Before becoming a teacher at TCS, Klonaris attended Robert E. Lee Elementary School when she was a student.
“We are thrilled to have Mrs. Klonaris as our first assistant principal,” said Robert E. Lee Principal Mary Gilbert. “Sandy is a former REL Lion and also a parent of a former Lio, and she has so much love for REL. She is incredibly passionate about giving back to the school where she began her journey as a lifelong learner. Her unique qualities and skill set will be instrumental in serving our students, staff, families and community.”
“I am extremely proud of Sandy and excited for her to be stepping into this role,” added TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Sandy spent a year in our leadership internship program, and it was easy to see her strong love of students, learning, and leading. Great things are in store for our lions with this new leader joining the Lion's Den.”
During a special-called meeting in February, the TCS Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of five new positions for the 2023-24 school year. Included in those roles is ensuring that each of the four TCS elementary schools has an assistant principal. Earlier this month, it was announced that Jill Kimzey would be taking over as assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School.
The Board of Education additionally approved a full-time CTE Director at Tullahoma High School. Jessie Kinsey, who currently serves as CTE Director and an assistant principal at THS, will take over the full-time CTE Director role. That move will require THS to also hire a new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.
“These school-level leadership roles are needed in light of the varied needs of students, staff members and families, the important role of instructional leadership in the educational journey of our students and ensuring a safe environment for all,” Dr. Stephens said.