2A - Sandy Klonaris.jpg

Sandy Klonaris has been hired as the new assistant principal at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

 Photo provided

Tullahoma City Schools is thrilled to introduce Sandy Klonaris as the new assistant principal at Robert E. Lee Elementary School for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Before stepping into this assistant principal role, Klonaris spent many years as an English teacher at different levels. She started her career at Shelbyville Central High School in 2005, before moving to West Middle School in 2008. Since 2012, she has taught at Tullahoma High School, and was named the THS English Department Chairman in 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you