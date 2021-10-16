Harton Realty Company is pleased to announce the addition of Kim Klouser to the Harton Realty Company team as an Affiliate Broker
She may be a new real estate agent, but her passion for this career is not new. For the past several decades Kim has been buying, renovating, building and selling homes with her family and along the way she gained an understanding of the world of real estate. Professionally, Kim worked as a secondary educator, teaching social studies, careers, coordinating internships and mentoring other educators.
Kim and her husband Mike recently moved to Tullahoma from western Colorado to be closer to family in their hometown area of the Quad Cities, Illinois and to enjoy the lifestyle of Tennessee. Mike serves as the vice president of TCAT Shelbyville and is a US Army Reserve retiree. Kim and Mike enjoy working on their home, hiking, sight-seeing, time with their family and of course, the beauty of Middle Tennessee.
Kim is available on a full-time basis and is excited to use her knowledge and experience to provide customers with a positive real estate experience.
“We are excited to have Kim join our team”, said Joe Lester, Broker and General Manger.