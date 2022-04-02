This past week, the Knights of Columbus Council 3991 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tullahoma presented donations to a couple of the local charities here in Tullahoma.
Each charity received $1,000. The checks were presented to:
Skills Development Services, Inc., a non-profit agency that serves kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Bedford, Coffee, Lincoln and neighboring counties.
Special Olympics Area 13 which serves Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, Moore and Lincoln counties in Tennessee. Special Olympics provides children and adults with intellectual disabilities year round opportunities to train and compete in Olympic type sports to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing gifts, skills and friendship with the community.
Good Samaritan Ministry and Thrift Store provides a way for churches of all denominations, local businesses and citizens to have a centralized location to provide assistance to those in our community in crisis situation, like rent and utilities.
Executive Director of Skills Development Services Jane Edwards, Director of Special Olympics Area 13 Suzanne Foster and Director of Good Samaritan Cindy Kinney collectively said they are appreciative for the donation by the Knights of Columbus Council 3991 as the donations will go on to assist them serving those who need help in the community.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic Men’s Organization that does a variety of Charitable Works around the world. One of their primary areas of focus is supporting those with intellectual disabilities.