The Knights of Columbus Council 3991 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Tullahoma recently presented donations to several local charities here in Tullahoma.
Each charity received $800. The checks were presented to:
Skills Development Services, Inc. SDS is a community based agency which provides services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
Special Olympics Area 13 serves Coffee, Franklin, Bedford, Moore and Lincoln counties in Tennessee. Special Olympics provides children and adults with intellectual disabilities year round opportunities to train and compete in Olympic type sports to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in sharing gifts, skills and friendship with the community.
Good Samaritan is a way for churches of all denominations, local businesses and citizens to have a centralized location to provide assistance to those in our community in crisis situations.
The Knights of Columbus is an international Catholic Men’s Organization that does a variety of Charitable Works around the world. One of their primary areas of focus is supporting those with intellectual disabilities.