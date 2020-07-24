Mayoral candidate Ray Knowis led the way in spending during the recent reporting period, nipping fellow alderman Daniel Berry for the honor as the field of four mayoral hopefuls headed into the home stretch.
Knowis reported spending $9,685 during the candidate reporting that ran from April 1 through June 30. His biggest single expenditure was $3,325 to Action Graphics. That number topped Berry who reported spending $8,611 during the same period. His biggest check was written to Minuteman Press for $5,000. Write-in candidate Eugene London, a late-comer to the race, reported spending $5,524. His biggest expenditure was $3,500 for newspaper ads. Karl Smithson reported spending nothing during the reporting period.
While Knowis led in spending, Berry edged him out in money taken in through donations to his campaign, taking in $9,641 for the same period. Berry received money from 17 different contributors, four of whom were members of the $1,000 club, meaning they contributed over $1,000. Knowis was just behind, taking in $9,570 from 13 separate contributors. London had 11 contributors and one member of the $1,000 club for a total of $3,630 taken in. He was his own biggest contributor as he personally paid the $3,500 for newspaper ads out of his pocket. Smithson accepted no money.
The financial report required by the election commission covers only expenditures and contributions that happened during the April 1 through June 30 period, meaning the candidates could have incurred more debt and taken in more contributions. That money should have either been declared on earlier reports or be reflected on the next report which is due at the election office by July 30.
For alderman, Robin Dunn led the way in spending and collections as she took-in $3,295 and spent $1,802. Her biggest debt was $1,092 American Press Printing. She also got to in-kind donations of website work totaling $1,820.
Ashli Shockley also submitted a spending report. She took in $1,920 from 15 different contributors. She spent $1,059.
School board members did not turn in reports for the period ending June 30.