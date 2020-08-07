Ray Knowis will be the next mayor of Tullahoma.
Knowis won the mayor’s seat by garnering 1,840 votes. Fellow alderman Daniel Berry finished with 1,502 votes, followed by write-in candidate Eugene London with 746 and Karl Smithson with 72 votes.
Knowis’ win came following a roller coaster night, which saw Berry take an early lead as the first precincts reported. However, the revelation of the early voting numbers boosted Knowis to the lead, which he held the rest of the night.
With the final totals in, Knowis, his wife Ann and his supporters gathered at Damron’s to celebrate his victory, just as they did five years prior when he won his seat as alderman.
“The important thing for me was these are my people, my friends here,” Knowis said. “Being here at Damron’s tonight to thank so many people is what I wanted to do and thank so many people for staying.”
The mayor-elect immediately praised his wife for dialing over 2,000 phone calls during the campaign and all of the work she put in.
“As I said, the other guys didn’t have a chance because they didn’t have the support like I had,” Knowis said.
He added he is looking forward to working more closely with the city staff and city administrator, as he sees his role as mayor is to set the vision for Tullahoma and for the city administrator to implement that vision through the staff and department heads.
“I’ll probably be a little more closely hands-on and closely working with them than the previous administration; not that the previous administration did anything wrong at all, but I’ll be a more hands-on person,” he said.
Knowis stated London’s platform had several good things he would not mind adopting, as they shared some of the same ideas. He also said Berry made some good points on his platform as well, with the phrase “clean up Tullahoma” sticking out the most.
“There are some things in Tullahoma that need to be physically cleaned up,” he said. “I think we have a good administration staff.”
Once he takes office, the mayor-elect’s seat will be filled by appointment to finish out the rest of his term, which ends in 2021.
Aldermen
In the aldermanic contest, incumbent Alderman Robin Dunn easily retained her seat with 3,017 votes. She will be joined on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen by Jenna Amacher, who received 2,394 votes to defeat Ashli Collinsworth Shockley.
Amacher posted a thank-you to all those who voted for her on her Facebook page after the results came in.
“Thank you to all my supporters-and even if you didn’t vote for me … I’m still here to serve you as your Tullahoma alderman,” she said.
School board
In the school board contest, incumbents Kim Uselton, Pat Welsh and Sid Hill all retained their seats, garnering 3,003, 2,481 and 3,336 votes, respectively.
Challenger Amy Rogers Dodson managed to unseat Gigi Robison, receiving 2,659 votes to Robison’s 2,205.
Statewide races
In statewide races, State Rep. Rush Bricken (R-47) won his primary bid handily, defeating challenger Ronnie Holden by nearly double the votes. Bricken received 5,511 total votes or 67.5% of the vote, to Holden’s 2,648 (32.5%).
State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-16) also secured her primary bid, though she ran unopposed. She will face Democratic challenger Sheila Younglove, who also ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.
On the federal level, Bill Hagerty secured the Republican primary to fill U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat with just over 50% of the Tennessee Republican vote. He defeated Manny Sethi 330,893 votes to 256,732.
Hagerty will take on Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, who won the Democratic primary for Alexander’s seat with 117,345 votes (35.5%).
