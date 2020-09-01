New Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis finished strong in campaign expenditures, spending more in the final month of election than all of his opponents combined.
Knowis, in his campaign finance report for the period ending July 30, revealed he spent $6,454 over the preceding month which coincided with early voting leading up to the Aug. 6 election. Knowis, who was sworn into office last week, defeated fellow Alderman Daniel Berry, local businessman Eugene London and local activist Karl Smithson.
Berry, who was nipped in spending by Knowis by only a few dollars during the prior reporting period, was a distant second during the July report, spending $1,603. However, he did note outstanding obligations to Minuteman Press in the amount of $8,819. His biggest single item in spending was $946 for mailers. Knowis’ top cost was also for mailers to the tune of $4,283 to McMurr’s. Knowis revealed he has $8,050 in loans.
In addition to outspending the field on his way to victory, Knowis also turned on the jets in fundraising during July. While trailing Berry by a small amount during the earlier reporting period, Knowis was the big winner in contributions, as he received donations from 20 different sources for $4,512. Berry had two donations, including $1,000 made to himself.
In the meantime, neither London nor Smithson reported spending any money during July. While London spent over $3,500 in his write-in campaign, Smithson reported spending nothing during the entire campaign for mayor.