Ray Knowis was sworn in as the new Mayor of Tullahoma Monday night.
He was joined by members of the aldermanic council who were voted in during the Aug. 6 election.
Before the swearing in ceremony began, Knowis announced to outgoing Mayor Lane Curlee that he would be resigning from his seat as alderman since he was elected mayor. Curlee accepted the resignation.
Curlee then introduced city attorney Stephen Worsham and Judge James F. Conley to the podium. Worsham went over the certified the election results from the Coffee County Election Commission.
The final tallies were Ray Knowis with 1,727 votes for mayor, Jenna Amacher with 2,188 votes and Robin Dunn with 2,786 vote for aldermen, Amy Dodson with 2,425, Kim Uselton with 2,780 and J. Patrick Welsh with 2,294 for school board and Sid Hill with 3,086 votes for the unexpired school board term.
The swearing in ceremony began with school board members Sid Hill, Amy Dodson, Kim Uselton and Pat Welsh. Each board member thanked their families and friends for their support and said they will strive to do their best every day.
Aldermen Amacher and Dunn were next to be sworn with Amacher going first.
After taking the oath, Amacher thanked everyone who supported her and said she hopes to be a servant leader with the best interests of Tullahoma at heart.
“I’m a constitutionalist and with that I want you know that I represent every one of you whether you voted for me or if you didn’t,” Amacher said. “If there’s anything I can do for you or concerns you have, I hope you reach out to me.”
When asked to take her seat on the board, she asked if she could have outgoing alderman Jerry Mathis’ seat, as that was the seat she won. Mathis agreed.
“That’s what I call being straight forward,” Mathis said.
Amacher replied, “I’ve been called worse.”
Dunn was sworn in next and, when recognized at the podium, she said there are many ways to love one another and it is a blessing to be able to love the city in the way of continuing to be alderman.
Curlee said Dunn’s comment was beautifully expressed.
The final official to be sworn in was Knowis as the new mayor of Tullahoma.
After taking his oath, Knowis said it was a truly an honor to represent the city as mayor. He thanked everyone who supported him, including his wife.
“I especially want to thank my wife Ann who worked so hard to realize this moment for us; so thank you dear,” Knowis said.
Knowis finished up by saying he hopes to gain the confidence of those who didn’t support him and to work together to make the community the very best it can be.
“I believe we can do this. I thank you for allowing me to serve as alderman for five years and I pledge to work as hard as your mayor,” Knowis proclaimed.
After members were sworn in, the Board of Mayor and Alderman continued their regular meeting and gave their reports. Before giving his report, Knowis praised Curlee for all the work he was involved with and announced his vacant alderman seat.
Knowis said anyone interested in filling the vacant seat on the city board can submit a citizen’s participation form along with a resume with their qualifications.
Citizens are asked to submit the forms by Sept. 8 so the board can look over the candidates before the next meeting. The candidates are asked to appear at the Sept. 14 meeting to state why they should be considered as alderman.
Anyone interested can contact Tullahoma City Hall at 931-455-2648 for more information.
Kyle Murphy can be reached at kmurphy@tullahomanews.com.