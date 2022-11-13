Coffee County CAC logo

November is Child Safety and Protection Month and one of the proven elements of protecting children from child sexual abuse is appropriate parent-child communication and teaching children correct terms for private body parts.

As communities celebrate Child Safety and Protection Month, local and national experts in the field of child sexual abuse prevention celebrate the positive steps parents are taking to empower and protect children. One of the proven elements of protecting children from child sexual abuse is teaching them correct terms for genitals. When caregivers teach children correct terminology – such as “penis,” “vagina,” “scrotum” and “vulva” – they reduce the risks for children to suffer sexual abuse. Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Joyce Prusak and Melanie Sachs, survivor and prevention activist, express optimism for future generations, as an increasing number of parents teach children the correct terms.