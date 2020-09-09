Local Korean War veterans are being honored for their service over 60 years ago.
Locally, the family of Deryl Lee Easley received a medal in his honor for his service during the Korean War.
The medal was presented to the family by Cathy Manis. She is presenting the awards on behalf of the Korean people as her adopted uncle, Dr. John Song, was given the task by the Korean War Committee to find Korean War veterans to give them the medal to show appreciation and gratitude.
Since Dr. Song lives in South Korea and cannot travel, he asked Manis and her mother to help him.
“The people of South Korea are trying to give a beautiful Medal of Honor and certificate to our soldiers and veterans as thanks for their service and support they gave to Korea during the war,” Manis said.
Manis and her mother have been looking for veterans in the area and were happy that the Easley family were her first presentation of the award.
The award is for both living veterans and to the families of veterans who have since passed.
Easley’s children Jayne Easley Craddock and Claude Easley represented their father to accept the award.
“It’s amazing that Kathy is able to do this and bring this to people,” Jayne said.
Both Jayne and Claude said their father would have been “over the moon” to be presented with the award.
“He would be so excited,” Jayne added.
Claude and Jayne described their father as a happy big man who would wasn’t afraid to help someone out who needed it. Claude added he still had people come up to him and tell him how his father helped them.
“I have friends to this day who come up to me and say, ‘We were having a hard tim,’ and Daddy would see them in Kroger and ask what they were doing,” Claude said. “He then would say, ‘Well, come on let’s go,’ and fill up his basket and go. I’ve had a lot of people tell me that.”
According to Manis, the medal was designed by the Korean Information Association. Supported by POSCO Steel, the medal is made with actual rusted pieces of the barbed-wire fence at the Korean demilitarized zone (DMZ), which embraces the spirit and faithfulness of every Korean citizen.
Along with the medal, the family was presented with a certificate of appreciation which explained the materials used to create the medal as well as its representation of all Koreans’ respect and gratitude.
Manis said she has two other recipients who are being processed and is looking to find more Korean War veterans. Manis encourages anyone who knows any Korean War veterans, alive or dead, to reach out to her, as she wants to give medals to as many as possible.
Anyone can contact Manis at cathymanis66@gmail.com. She said to qualify, the veteran had to be in Korea during the war.