Jesse “J.P.” Kraft

Following the resignation of former Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson in November of 2022, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have appointed former city employee Jesse “J.P.” Kraft as the new director.

Kraft’s appointment was on the agenda for the March 27 meeting but was removed from discussion following the removal of support by the item’s initial backer. The item was brought back before the board at the April 10 meeting.

