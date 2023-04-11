Following the resignation of former Parks and Recreation Director Dave Anderson in November of 2022, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen have appointed former city employee Jesse “J.P.” Kraft as the new director.
Kraft’s appointment was on the agenda for the March 27 meeting but was removed from discussion following the removal of support by the item’s initial backer. The item was brought back before the board at the April 10 meeting.
Kraft first joined the City of Tullahoma in 2005 as a Forestry Resource Technician and moved up the ranks throughout his tenure with the City of Tullahoma. According to the memo provided by interim city administrator, Fire Chief Kenneth Pearson, Kraft worked closely with past directors and was promoted to Interim Parks and Recreation Director in May of 2021, following the retirement of former director and current alderman Kurt Glick.
Former director Anderson was hired in October of 2021, which prompted the immediate resignation of Kraft, who then began working for Middle Tennessee State University as the coordinator of housing facilities.
Alderman Daniel Berry raised a point of concern, based on his personal history and conversations with Kraft during Glick’s time as director. He related an account of meeting with Kraft and his wife, upon their request, where they shared concerns about Glick’s manner of conducting business.
“I’m not saying this is true,” Berry remarked to Glick. “This is what I was told, and I report it.”
Both Alderman Jenna Amacher and Glick opposed Berry speaking further on this account, stating it was information protected by executive privilege, related to the current lawsuit Glick is conducting against the city.
Upon asking City Attorney Stephen Worsham about the appropriateness of Berry’s statement, Worsham stated that Berry should be allowed to speak under his “First Amendment rights.”
“Mr. Kraft expressed that Kurt was never present, and that [Kraft] had been running the department,” Berry continued. “After hearing his concerns, I reported this to administrator Moody, and I stepped out of it. Not long after, it was announced that there was an investigation into Glick, and after the investigation, Glick chose to resign. At this time, my relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Kraft deteriorated, and I was publicly denigrated by Mrs. Kraft, who denied ever meeting me, so often that it bordered harassment. The Krafts used me to position J.P. as the next director of Parks and Recreation by providing the fodder to have Glick investigated.”
Berry cited his perception of the Krafts’ refusal to follow the proper chain of command, their lack of professional behavior and negative impact on the city as his reasons for denying a vote to appoint Kraft to the position of Director of Parks and Recreation.
Amacher responded to Berry’s statement, calling Kraft “ambitious” and “dedicated.”
“I think we are very blessed to have him and his servant’s heart,” she said. “I am honored that he would even consider coming back and serving the city of Tullahoma.”
Alderman Derick Mann echoed the sentiments of Amacher, citing Kraft’s 16 years of experience and the qualifications held.
Kraft was approved to be hired for the position with a 6-1 vote, with Berry against.
“I appreciate this opportunity to come back and serve Tullahoma,” Kraft said. “I look forward to building on our past successes and making Tullahoma the best it can be. Probably rival anybody in the state.”