Former Parks and Recreation employee JP Kraft is questioning the validity of a third-party probe into the circumstances involving the departure of his former boss, Kurt Glick and how the report portrayed him.
The third-party report came in connection with a lawsuit filed against the city by Glick. In the suit, Glick is asking $500,000 in damages and, through his lawyer, contends he is due back pay and benefits, compensatory and liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and costs and reinstatement to his former position or appropriate compensation. Glick is also currently running for a seat on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He filed his qualifying petition in early April.
Glick claims in the fall of 2020, City Administrator Jennifer Moody made “age-related statements about older men” when discounting a potential candidate for the position. At that time, Glick said then-Program Manager Lyle Russell selected several candidates for consideration, including a woman, a white male over age 40 and an African American man. Glick claims he was called into a meeting with Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who informed him the white male would not be interviewed for the position. He objected and was subsequently called into a meeting with Brice and Moody, who Glick claims made several “age-related statements about older men.”
The city has denied the allegations and maintains that Glick made retaliatory actions against some of his employees while director. The city has presented a third-party report following a probe by a legal firm to support their defense to the suit.
“Having been interviewed by the third-party law firm, I would like to clarify the reason, purpose and conduct of the interview as I understood them,” Kraft said in response to the publication of the probe in a three-part series of articles recently appearing in The Tullahoma News. “First, myself and other employees were told it was an internal investigation into the parks and recreation department and instructed, by Human Resources, "tell them what you know.” In my interview, I was told all information would be kept confidential. I was also under the impression that the interviews were conducted as a result of one person’s doubt that an African American male would get a fair interview and that a Caucasian male would automatically be selected for the job. I feel the findings were a summary of opinions based on a third party law firm's "interrogation" of employees based on one person’s doubt of fairness. If the “investigation” was internal, why wasn’t it conducted by the City Administrator and Human Resources Director instead of at the expense of a 3rd party law firm?”
Kraft questioned the motives of some of those who presented information to the interviewers.
“Remember, some of these employees have worked for Kurt for 10, 20, and 30 years,” Kraft noted. “Some of these employees have ulterior motives, some did not agree with his decisions and policy making, and some tried to tell the truth, yet no one wanted to hear it because it did not fit the agenda.”
Kraft contends that the “interrogations” were intimidating to some.
“Some employees were interviewed for three and four hours,” Kraft revealed. “These were intimidating deposition-stye interrogations. As I said before, some employees told the truth and tried to clear up misconceptions, while others told fourth or fifth-hand hearsay, offered their own conjecture, and repeated departmental legends as fact. Some employees felt they were in trouble and were in jeopardy of losing their job. Does this sound like a proper investigation or a fishing expedition?”
Kraft defended his former boss, suggesting that the third-party report shed information in a light that was not fair.
“Over a 35 year career, a person who is tasked with overseeing an expansive system of publicly funded facilities is bound to make enemies,” Kraft said. “There are multiple user groups who want exclusive use to practice or fund raise, citizens/customers who want special treatment or personal exclusion to rules, and employees who do not always agree with the person in charge. I worked for the City for 16 years, the last 13 years closely with Kurt, as a part of the daily operation of the parks and recreation department. A Parks and Recreation Director does not work a Monday - Friday 9am to 5pm job. There are after hours City meetings, league, civic, and user group meetings and phone calls into the evening hours. This requires relying on your managers to keep the department running when you cannot be present in the office at all times.”
Kraft maintains the whole reason for the probe was to get dirt on Glick.
“This investigation was done to gather dirt and build a case to oust Kurt,” he noted. “No one from city administration wanted to know the truth, despite my and other's efforts to offer to clear up misinformation. My doing so discredited me in the eyes of the third party investigators and made it appear I was willing to say anything and cover for Kurt.”
Kraft believes Glick should be remembered for his accomplishments at the helm of parks and rec.
“Over his 21 years as Director, Kurt had a hand in shaping the department and its facilities into what they are today,” he said. “Johnson Lane Recreation Area, Rock Creek Greenway, Sunrise Rotary Disc Golf Course, D.W. Wilson Community Center Renovation, Splash Island, and Grider Stadium Refurbishments, while all funded by Tullahoma taxpayers, are just a few examples of projects largely made possible by the leadership and management he provided.”