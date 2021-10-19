Interim Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Kraft has resigned his position with the city following the appointment of a new director – the job he applied for after 16 years with the department.
Kraft has been serving as the interim Parks and Recreation Director since the retirement of former director Kurt Glick in May. Prior to his appointment as interim, Kraft was the recreation facilities manager. He was still serving in that position in addition to taking on the duties of the interim director.
After the Monday, Oct. 11 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which saw the appointment of Dave Anderson as the new department head, Kraft officially submitted his resignation notice. That notice was reportedly submitted Tuesday, Oct. 12 and included a 30-day notice period that Kraft elected to serve. However, instead of keeping Kraft on in his current position as facilities manager, the city allegedly asked him to leave that same day.
Multiple attempts to reach Kraft for a statement were not returned, but his wife, County Commissioner Ashley Kraft, has taken to social media to advocate on behalf of her husband. Since Oct. 11, she has claimed that the couple was relieved to be away from an allegedly “toxic” work environment and that City Administrator Jennifer Moody never actually considered her husband for the director’s position.
Moody confirmed Kraft submitted his resignation letter Tuesday, Oct. 12, but could not confirm at what time it was submitted because it was “simply left in the administration’s mailbox at City Hall.” She added that she had a discussion with JP and accepted his resignation effective upon the date of receipt in accordance with city policies and procedures.
According to the city’s personnel regulations, section 4.2 states “notice may be waived at the discretion of the Department Head. The City Administrator may waive the notice requirement for Department Heads,” which is what Moody followed. She noted that Kraft’s personnel record will show he resigned “in good standing” with the city.
“He received compensation through his last day of employment, and any other compensation due to him will be provided in compliance with all city policies and procedures,” Moody added.
Ashley Kraft also said city leadership asked her husband to leave notes and advice for Anderson, which he did not do. She further claimed two prominent donors to the city pulled their funding for a couple of parks and recreation projects as a result of the decision not to hire her husband, including an expansion at Cascade Park and a new scoreboard for Grider Stadium, totaling $70,000.
City officials say this claim is missing context. Moody told The News that she was aware of “a few different members of the community” working with the Tullahoma Sports Council on improvements to several parks, playgrounds, facilities and sports fields over the last few years.
“I have not received notice that those interests have changed,” she said. “A change in staff will not change the City’s commitment to working well with our community partners, including the Tullahoma City Schools athletics department, sports leagues, and other donors and volunteers.”
Alderman Daniel Berry, who sits on the Tullahoma Sports Council as a non-voting aldermanic representative, said the figure was inaccurate, noting that the sum was closer to $50,000 and was also being held hostage by a donor in exchange for political favors.
Screenshots provided to The News appear to confirm this claim via Alderman Jenna Amacher. In the social media postings, Amacher states a “prominent family in town” pledged money to go toward a new scoreboard in Grider Stadium and the installation of pickle ball courts and batting cages at Cascade Park; however, that family has “withdrawn their donation and so long as [Moody] is Administrator have vowed not to donate.”
Berry further said Ashley Kraft and Amacher are “bad for the city of Tullahoma.”
“They’re serving their own self purposes and not looking out for the good of the city,” he said. “I think that this has all created a bunch of drama and further made it difficult for a department that has already had a tough time. It’s been a difficult year. They’re already stressed out; they’re all understaffed anyway, but they’re out there busting their tails every day.”
Berry also pointed out the hypocrisy of Kraft’s outrage over the hiring decision. Screenshots shared on social media show Kraft as fully supportive of the city’s not hiring an internal candidate for police chief in 2019.
“I think the right decision was made,” Kraft reportedly says in the message on the hiring of Police Chief Jason Williams over Lt. Phil Henderson two years ago. “But this ‘he’s not from Tullahoma’ mindset is what is hurting this County. They want the good ole boy system gone, but don’t realize that their mindset encourages it.”