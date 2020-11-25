The Southern Tennessee Ladies’ Society Scholarship Foundation will hold a Christmas Boutique & Bake Sale in the Gamble Room at the Franklin County Country Friday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. - 4 pm. Items will also be sold online one day only. For the live online sale, go to: Southern Tennessee Ladies Society Facebook page on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 11 a.m. Items purchased will be picked up either Friday or Saturday during open hours at the Franklin County Country Club. COVID-19 safety precautions will be practiced during the sale so please wear a mask. All proceeds will go to the scholarship foundation.

