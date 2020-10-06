Following a two-hour practice on the hardwood Monday, the West Middle School girls’ basketball team continued to put in work. Only this time, it was in a different environment, helping clear the garden in the back of the campus.
The Lady Bobcats put down the basketball and instead grabbed rakes, alongside other tools, on their way to begin clearing out the community garden. For newly hired West girls Basketball Coach Fred Robinson, he said it was a good way for his team to get some bonding experience.
Robinson was hired in the summer and takes over for Christian Haile, who left after one season of coaching the Lady Bobcats. According to Robinson, he wants his team to be active in the community and help out whenever possible.
When he was approached by West Principal Cindy Herrera and another teacher at the school about the gardening opportunity, Robinson said his players were willing to step up and help.
“I feel like the best way to start that community service is at home,” Robinson said. “We went out and cleaned up the garden out back. Since COVID, and before I got here, we haven’t been able to get out there. It’s been overgrown. [Herrera] thought it would be a good idea, so that they can plant some flowers out there and make it look good.”
Monday’s project was the first of what Robinson hopes are several opportunities for the Lady Bobcats to get involved in the Tullahoma community. According to the new West coach, community service is something that he truly values.
“Here in Tullahoma, you have that home-town feel. I love that about Tullahoma,” Robinson said. “When you do good things and you get the community behind you, it gives the girls that sense of pride. I feel like that makes them play harder and makes them want to play better. To me, it’s more than just basketball.”
Unfortunately due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Bobcats haven’t been as active in the community as they had hoped. Robinson said he and his squad have future community service ideas; however, they may or may not be able to occur due to the virus.
“I would love to go to nursing homes and give out notepads, sugar free mints and all of that,” Robinson said. “With COVID, there’s a lot that we can and can’t do right now. I’m just playing it by ear. Once I get the approval to do things, I’ll go ahead and tell the girls about it so we can come up with ideas and get together.”
The Lady Bobcats will get their season underway later this month and tipoff the new year Oct. 26 against South. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m.