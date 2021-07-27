The Tullahoma Lady Wildcat volleyball team took on new competition last Thursday at the Coffee County play day.
The Lady Wildcats started their day with a matchup against Lincoln County. After a tough 0-2 loss to the Falcons, the Lady ‘Cats took on the Fayetteville City Tigers. Regaining their feet, the Lady ‘Cats earned a 2-0 match victory.
The Lady ‘Cats kept the ball rolling by gaining another victory against the Lady Pioneers from Warren County to end the day. The Lady Wildcats edged the Lady Pioneers with a 2-1 match win.
“The play day served its purpose. It exposed some of our weaknesses letting us, the coaches, know what we need to work on. It also let the girls start to get the feel for playing with each other under pressure,” Head Coach Dan Lynch said.
“Playing inter-squad, you really know your teammates and what they like to do. You can anticipate what they are going to do a lot faster. Having to play three opponents the girls have never seen before, really forced them to be ready and to read and react,” Coach Lynch said.
“Our communication, footwork, and fundamental skills have all improved, but all of those things are not where we want them to be yet. The biggest need for improvement is on our transitions. We’ve got to recognize the situation and move quicker. That will come with experience, and that’s why the play day was such a valuable experience,” Coach Lynch noted.
The Tullahoma Lady Wildcats are bouncing back from a 7-7 district record. The Lady ‘Cats will start their season on Aug. 16 with a trip to Shelbyville Central High school to take on the Eaglettes and the Fayetteville City Tigers.