The inaugural editions of The Bedford County Post, The Marion Tribune and The Marshall County Post

The Bedford County Post and The Marshall County Post published their inaugural editions this past week, returning news coverage to the Shelbyville and Lewisburg areas after the sudden closure of their long-time publications.

In running the presses for the first editions of both papers, the staff of the publications noted that the goal of the news organizations is to keep their readers informed and enlightened with a wide variety of articles concerning the county and its residents from Shelbyville to Wartrace to Bell Buckle and Normandy to Flat Creek, Wheel, and Unionville. For the Marshall County Post, the sweep is from Lewisburg to Chapel Hill.