The Bedford County Post and The Marshall County Post published their inaugural editions this past week, returning news coverage to the Shelbyville and Lewisburg areas after the sudden closure of their long-time publications.
In running the presses for the first editions of both papers, the staff of the publications noted that the goal of the news organizations is to keep their readers informed and enlightened with a wide variety of articles concerning the county and its residents from Shelbyville to Wartrace to Bell Buckle and Normandy to Flat Creek, Wheel, and Unionville. For the Marshall County Post, the sweep is from Lewisburg to Chapel Hill.
“These newspapers are produced by local people, for their communities,” said Lakeway Regional Editor Duane Sherrill.
In Shelbyville, Lakeway was able to bring the staff of the former paper onto the Lakeway Publishing team.
“As Shelbyville’s long-time newspaper abruptly left the market a month ago we saw a need to serve the community with locally-produced community-based journalism. We were able to keep the team together and have worked hard to tell the stories of Bedford County. A great community needs a great community newspaper and we want to meet that need here—just like we have in Tullahoma for nearly 50 years. We have a strong tradition of service while producing award-winning work” said Lakeway Senior Vice President Keith Ponder.
Joining Ponder’s team at Lakeway Publishing from Bedford County will be Diandra Womble as general manager; Zoe Watkins as editor; Mark McGee as staff writer; Chris Siers as sports editor; Carol Spray and Mary Cook in pagination and layout. In Marshall County the team is Diandra Womble as general manager; Patti Blackburn as office manager; Chris Siers as sports editor; Carol Spray and Mary Cook in pagination and layout. The Marshall County Post still has openings for anyone who would like join the Lakeway team.
“This Post team has years of experience, knowledge, and dedication, and serving our community is our number one priority. Bedford County is a special place, our hometown, and we are blessed to be your hometown newspaper,” said Womble.
She added that The Marshall County Post has the mission of keeping the pulse of happenings in the Lewisburg area and will be a great place for advertising so businesses can get their word out.
“The Marshall County Post is also your source for advertising your business within your community as well as regionally within Southern Middle Tennessee. I, personally, look forward to helping you grow your business with endless possibilities.”
Lakeway also publishes The Tullahoma News, Manchester Times, Grundy County Herald, Moore County News, The Elk Valley Times, The Marion Tribune, and The Herald Chronicle located in Winchester.
Womble noted that the community can help by subscribing and advertising. For $49 you get an entire year of the Post sent to your home every Wednesday. With advertising, it will help businesses reach customers, and with the paper’s affiliation with Lakeway Publishers, Inc., advertising can be regional.
In addition to serving the community, Ponder says it is an honor to enter a market with such a rich news tradition.
“This is another exciting event in the life of our company. Most of our newspapers are over 100 years old and the Posts, Bedford County and Marshall County, are just infants. It’s a different strategy on a new launch, but we are very encouraged by the warm welcome we’ve had as we’ve organized the start-up.”
Starting a newspaper from scratch is something Ponder said is exciting even to veteran news professionals. The Lakeway team recently launched The Marion Tribune headquartered in Jasper after their long-time paper went dark. The publication recently published its third edition.
Ponder wants the papers to work hand-in-hand with the community to build the publication into a shining beacon.
“You can expect the Post to inform the community, to connect the community, and to celebrate the community. We will be extremely local. We are about hometowns in our company. We are Tennessee-based, family owned and have deep roots in communities across the region. These communities are the foundation that built our company,” said Ponder.
By subscribing and supporting The Bedford County Post and The Marshall Post, readers will be helping to continue the rich tradition of news organizations which date back over a century in Bedford County and Marshall counties.
“In an era where newspapers are struggling it’s critical that we do our best work to serve the community, but it’s also it’s critical for the community to support local community journalism,” Ponder, added. “We will work hard to earn that support, but we need the community to advocate on our behalf for local journalism, to read local journalism and to support local community journalism by subscribing and advertising. It will take all of us.”
Womble added, “We ask for your support by reading and subscribing to the Bedford County Post and Marshall County Post - to stay updated on all local news and events, obituaries, community happenings, church, sports, government information and school news.”
To subscribe, call 931-455-4545 and ask for the Circulation department.