STAR Physical Therapy will soon have a new home on Cedar Lane.
At the Nov. 16 meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission, STAR Physical Therapy had a site plan for a new location approved by the commission.
The physical therapy business will be located in the middle lot of three previously approved subdivided lots located at the corner of Lakeway Place and Cedar Lane.
According to the site plan, STAR Physical Therapy will construct a brand new, 3,219-square-foot facility on the lot. The site plan also outlines 17 parking space, including one handicap parking space.
City Engineer Scot St. John included several notes to be addressed on the site plan application, including detailing where the handicap unloading aisle and ramp would be located, providing the grading/drainage and erosion control plans and details, including the city’s standard detail on dumpster pad and centering the driveway to the property between two of the lots and more.
The architect for the medical facility, Jerome Headley, said centering the driveway was the only issue, as a legal agreement for the driveway placement would need to be drawn up between the various property owners. However, he said he would take the comments back to his client to get the ball rolling on that agreement.
The planning commission unanimously approved the site plan pending addressing each of the staff concerns.