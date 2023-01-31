Keith W. Ponder has been named as Senior Vice President for Newspaper Operations for Lakeway Publishers Inc.
Lakeway President R. Michael Fishman made the announcement this past Friday.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Low around 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 5:03 pm
Keith W. Ponder has been named as Senior Vice President for Newspaper Operations for Lakeway Publishers Inc.
Lakeway President R. Michael Fishman made the announcement this past Friday.
Ponder, who has served as Lakeway Publishers, Inc.’s Middle Tennessee Vice President, will have responsibility for Lakeway’s newspapers and digital products in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia as well as production and packaging facilities serving those operations.
He will continue in his role in Middle Tennessee and as Publisher of the Tullahoma News.
“Keith has a wealth of newspaper experience and I look forward to working with him as we continue to serve our communities,” Fishman said. “Keith has a passion for industry and believes in our mission as a local newspaper serving our communities.”
Since April 2021 Ponder has led the Middle Tennessee Group for Lakeway, joining the company after serving as publisher of The Daily Herald in Columbia, Tennessee for GateHouse Media.
Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President of CNHI and as publisher of the Glasgow, KY Daily Times.
“I’m excited to begin my new role with the company and work with some very talented professionals throughout our organization. Since joining, Lakeway I have come to appreciate the universal commitment to serving our communities and the passion our team has for community journalism,’ Ponder said.
“In his time with Lakeway, Keith has been a tremendous leader on our team, and I look forward to collaborating with him moving forward,” Fishman said.
As our thanks for being a loyal subscriber, you have been upgraded to our premium service AT NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! You'll enjoy AD-FREE access to our site as long as you are a paid subscriber. ENJOY!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.