The Tullahoma News and other Lakeway Publishers, Inc., newspapers took home several awards from the Tennessee Press Association this past week, with The News picking up nine awards.

“It’s rewarding to see the good work of our teams recognized by industry peers,” Keith Ponder SVP of Lakeway Publishers, Inc said. “Community newspapers are critical connectors of our communities and telling stories of and for the people of Tullahoma and Coffee County is our core mission.”