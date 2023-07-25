The Tullahoma News and other Lakeway Publishers, Inc., newspapers took home several awards from the Tennessee Press Association this past week, with The News picking up nine awards.
“It’s rewarding to see the good work of our teams recognized by industry peers,” Keith Ponder SVP of Lakeway Publishers, Inc said. “Community newspapers are critical connectors of our communities and telling stories of and for the people of Tullahoma and Coffee County is our core mission.”
For The News, Editor Duane Sherrill walked away with second place for Best Personal Humor Column for his column "I'll release the hostage after Jay Leno."
“Truth is ALWAYS stranger than fiction,” a judge said about the column. “Thanks for making me laugh. You have to love those die hard Jay Leno fans.”
Sherrill also took fourth in Headline Writing, fifth in Local Features, with Nathan Havenner and Claire Proudfoot, and third in Best News Reporting, alongside The News writers Kyle Murphy and Caitlin Able, for the series covering Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
“Thorough coverage of how a plan to guide future development fell apart,” a judge wrote. “Nice work.”
Former sports writer Erin Douglas snapped two fifth place awards in Best Sports Photograph for “Tullahoma grapplers head to sectionals” her action shot of wrestler Justin Frank, which a judged noted that it was “a unique moment that you don't see too often in wrestling,” and Best Feature Photograph for “Class of ’22 walks as 100th graduating class” for her photo of capturing a moment where a graduate points out as he walked the stage to receive his diploma. Former managing editor Erin McCullough also picked up third place in Best Breaking News Coverage for “Mayor rushed to the hospital,” and contributor Brad Durham earned fourth place in Best Sports Writing for his “The life and times of John Olive” series. The judge praised Durham’s series for its great storytelling, flowing well and excellent use of language.
“Each article tells a different aspect of an overarching story,” the judge said. “Broken up nicely to leave the reader returning for more.”
Sister paper the Manchester Times got first place in both Best News Photograph for capturing the Manchester Fire Department’s response to the structure fire at Hillsboro's Brothers Implement farm equipment dealership and Public Service – Meeman Winner for “Food pantries address food insecurities.” The Manchester Times also won awards, including placing fourth in Best Education Reporting; third in Best Business Coverage; second in Best Sports Coverage; fifth in Best Sports Writing; second in Best Special Issue or Section; fourth in Headline Writing; and third in Investigative Reporting.
Other Lakeway Publishers, Inc., award winners included the Grundy County Herald taking first place in Best Single Feature for “GCHS sports legend Lewis receives posthumous Hall of Fame honors”; The Herald Chronicle placed third in Best Single Feature and the Elk Valley Times placing in second in Best Single Feature, third in Best Business Coverage, third in Best Special Issue or Section and third Best Personal Column. The Elk Valley Times also placed fifth place in Best Digital Presentation among other publications in Groups I, II and III.
Morristown’s Citizen Tribune also walked away with some awards from the TPA, which included: First in Best Special Issue or Section for “Wallace 100th”; first in Best Feature Photograph “Her Story”; second in Local Features; third in Best Sports Coverage, Best Single Feature and Best News Photograph; fourth in Best Sports Writing, Best Sports Photograph; and fifth in Headline Writing.
The University of Tennessee System and the Tennessee Press Association (TPA) distributed top honors to newspapers across the state last Friday, July 21, during the 2023 Tennessee State Press Contests award luncheon held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Franklin. The UT System has been a co-sponsor for the event since 1940.
“News organizations have an increasingly difficult responsibility to tell the stories that impact our lives – the good, and sometimes the not-so-good,” said Randy Boyd, president of the UT System, who presented the awards at the ceremony. “We are fortunate in Tennessee to have outstanding reporters, photographers and designers who work with great enthusiasm and a genuine commitment to public accountability, and I truly appreciate the high standards you hold for yourselves in reporting in a fair and ethical manner.”
“I’m gratified that our staff has been so well-deservedly recognized and I want to thank them for the hard work and dedication that have shown to this industry and their communities.” said R. Michael Fishman, Lakeway Publishers President. “While it’s nice to be recognized for our hard work, that’s not why we do this job. Community journalism carries an important place in the ecosystem of the community it serves.”