At an Air Force installation, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, or SARC, serves as the installation’s primary point of contact for integrating and coordinating sexual assault victim care services for eligible recipients.
Stacey Lamb, a civilian employee at Arnold Air Force Base, serves as the SARC for the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, or SAPR, for the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, headquartered at Arnold. She was recently appointed to this important role by AEDC Commander Col. Jeffrey Geraghty.
Lamb performs her duties as Arnold SARC under the general supervision of the SARC at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, as the SAPR Program function for AEDC is supported by the 96th Test Wing at Eglin.
Having worked in the health care field prior to her contracting career, Lamb mentioned she is comfortable with the responsibilities that come with her latest role.
“I have a background in healthcare, which helps in knowing how to interact with people in an emotional state,” she said. “As a SARC you are certified in providing emotional support.”
Prior to Lamb being appointed SARC, AEDC did not have full response capabilities when responding to a sexual assault case.
“Previously we would be able to respond and handle the situation up to a point but then we would have to wait for the lead coordinator from Eglin to arrive,” she said. “Basically, we could only hold the fort down until they got here because, though we were trained to work with the victim, we didn’t have access to everything we needed.”
Lamb stated now that’s not the case.
“We have the ability and access to handle the entire incident here at Arnold and do not have to wait for the Eglin SARC, although we will still keep that individual looped in to what’s going on,” she said.
“It’s important that we are able to take the lead responding as we grow as a Complex, because we want to be able to take care of our own.”
Capt. Bradley Landry, executive officer at Arnold who held SARC responsibilities before Lamb’s appointment, reiterated that quick response is needed when responding to a sexual assault.
“It’s always crucial to be able to fully respond as quickly to an incident as soon as possible,” Landry said. “During my recent transition out of the SARC role here at Arnold, I did my best to make those around me aware of this and with the help of the AEDC Inspector General and the Wing Staff, I think we are progressing as an installation. This new capability is a step in the right direction for the SAPR program, and Stacey will do nothing less than great things in the new role.”
Lauren Barboza, lead Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator at Eglin, agreed that it will better serve Arnold to be able to fully respond to cases of sexual assault.
“Every installation has response capability, but this is an opportunity to bolster the program,” Barboza said. “Arnold already has quality people and Stacey has the training needed to fulfill the role. Plus, the SAPR Program continuity of care and support for these instances are so important.”
Lamb thanked Barboza for her support and facilitating her appointment by coordinating with AEDC leadership as well as leadership at Eglin.
“She plays such a huge part and we are so thankful for the support she provides as our host SAPR program,” Lamb said.
Col. Geraghty echoed the importance of having a SAPR program with full response capabilities.
“One of the most important response elements in the event of a sexual assault is for the victim to know they have somebody looking out for them as an individual,” Geraghty said. “Ensuring we have the ability to support an assault victim as soon as possible is crucial to our SAPR program. With Stacey serving in the full SARC capacity, I’m confident we can provide a compassionate and just response if an assault were to occur at Arnold.”
In the event of a sexual assault, Lamb is ready 24/7 to answer the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response hotline: 931-581-7494.
With AEDC taking on the responsibility of maintaining a Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Program, Arnold is still in need of a victim advocate to assist with the program.
“The victim advocate would be here to assist with the hotline and will be trained to deal with these highly sensitive situations,” Lamb said.
The victim advocate position is strictly voluntary. If interested, call 931-454-5868.