The Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library is now back to full operation without any COVID protocols.
At the May 13 joint meeting of the Coffee County Library Board, the board voted 4-3 to lift all COVID protocols and protections at the county’s two libraries.
Lannom Librarian Susan Stovall said the library is now “back to full services, including building capacity and computer use.” The new rules took effect Friday after the vote.
While the library is not requiring masks or limiting capacity any longer, Stovall said library staff recommend and “strongly encourage” all unvaccinated and at-risk patrons to wear masks.
The library had been operating under reduced capacity and limited computer usage rules in order to protect library patrons and staff members. The library also had reduced hours, shortening operational hours each day to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closing on Sundays.
The limited opening was part of the third phase of reopening strategies set by the county and began March 1. Special senior hours were dedicated form 9 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday, with all patrons eligible to enter starting at 10 a.m. Saturday hours were open to all patrons form 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only 15 patrons were allowed inside the library at one time, and browsing was limited to just 30 minutes. Public computer usage was limited to just one hour per patron. Masks were required for all patrons when entering the library.
Operational hours are now back to pre-COVID hours, according to Stovall. Hours are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and 1 – 5 p.m. Sunday.
Lannom Library is located at 312 N. Collins St. in Tullahoma.