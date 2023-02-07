Shoppers looking for a new style made their way to Old Navy in Tullahoma this past Saturday for its grand opening.

The grand opening took place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, after months of construction at Northgate Mall at 1600 N. Jackson St., Suite 104. Old Navy takes up residency in the previous location of Big Lots, next to JCPenney, alongside with neighboring store Five Below. The grand opening ceremony consisted of a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the special occasion with store employees, members of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce and other city dignitaries. As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers received a small canvas bag at checkout.

Old Navy Cosmo

Tags

Recommended for you