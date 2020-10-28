The Coffee County Election Commission wants to ease voters’ concerns about their mail-in ballots.
In Tennessee, completed absentee ballots must be mailed in order to be counted. Completed ballots may be mailed with a first-class stamp in the county of residence at the designated post office before 3 p.m. local time on Election Day, Nov. 3, according to Administrator of Elections Andy Farrar.
Coffee County also has a designated post office, according to Farrar. The designated post office is the Manchester Post Office, located at 1601 Hillsboro Blvd, 37355, he said.
A representative from the county election commission will pick up the ballots directly from that designated post office to ensure they are received by the close of polls on Election Day.
Any Coffee County voter who is concerned about delays in mail delivery can speed up the process by mailing their completed ballot to the Manchester Post Office, Farrar said.
“The Postal Service is implementing extraordinary measures and resources to deliver for Tuesday’s General Election,” he said. “We are working closely with local elections officials to offer ballot delivery on Election Day at 95 post offices across the state. While the 3 p.m. deadline is in place for ballots on November 3rd, other information about our locations, including retail hours, is available at usps.com, under Find USPS Locations," said USPS Tennessee District Manager Christopher L. Alexander.
“It is important that voters know that they can mail their absentee by-mail ballots in this manner,” said Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “Every vote matters, and we want to make sure that every legal vote is counted.”
Coffee County voters can easily and securely track their absentee by-mail ballot’s status with the Secretary of State’s Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool, which can be found at tnmap.tn.gov/voterlookup.