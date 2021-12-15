It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Tullahoma residents can take one last stroll through a Christmas wonderland at the Old Dr Pepper building at 420 E. Lauderdale St. this weekend.
The third annual Christmas wonderland event opened its doors at the start of the month and runs through this Sunday, Dec. 19. It is open from 4 – 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays and is free for everyone. Children who come to the wonderland will receive a free Christmas gift.
The event was created and run by David Nunn and his family with the purpose of not only to give children a good Christmas experience but as a way to remind the community what the meaning of the holidays are as a way to give back.
Like the previous year, the wonderland consists of two rooms for everyone to walk around. Much of the displays were handmade and crafted by members of the Nunn family. Along with the return of displays like Santa’s workshop, Whoville from Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and the nativity scene, there are some new additions to the wonderland like a skiing and candy shop and a display of various Christmas village sets.
Another return to the Christmas wonderland is David’s parents, Jack and Jennette Nunn, as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. As Santa, Jack, now in his 80s, will greet attendees and will chaperone the children around the wonderland. Jack said when his son first asked him to come up from Florida he said no because Tennessee was too cold. However, when he was told about the wonderland, he agreed to dawn the red suit.
“I got here Friday afternoon, put my suit on and we did the first program that night,” Jack said.
Jack has been taking up the role of Father Christmas for over 25 years and has enjoyed every minute of it. He said he figured out a long time ago that his purpose to help others with what they want to do, and playing Santa Claus is just one way of helping others. Jack has been offered jobs in various places for money to play Santa but he turned them down because for him the secret of being Santa is to be able to make people believe in Christmas and what it is all about.
“We got to get everybody to believe in Santa Claus and Christmas and what it is all about,” Jack said. “I look people in the eye, talk to them and listen to them intently.”
David said he and his family are planning to expand the wonderland each year, with one idea of having a Christmas display for military veterans as the Nunns are veterans themselves. He added that while in the past they have not asked or taken donations, they may start asking for either monetary donations for expanding the wonderland or toy donations to give to the children so they can have gifts to open for Christmas.