Eric J. Burch has joined McCarter/East, PLLC Law Firm and will operate their Manchester office.
“I am proud to announce that I have joined McCarter/East, PLLC. McCarter/East is a full service law firm that can tackle any legal situation due to its size and the diversity of our attorneys’ practice areas. McCarter/East is based out of Murfreesboro,” said attorney Eric J. Burch. “We have made the decision to expand our reach into Southern Middle Tennessee because we are seeing a need for comprehensive legal services in this area. I will be leading the Southern Middle Tennessee branch of the firm.”
He pointed out here are less than half of the practicing attorneys than were in this area twenty years ago, and this area’s population has grown tremendously in the last twenty years.
“People with legal needs in Southern Middle Tennessee are increasingly being required to turn to law firms in Murfreesboro and Nashville to handle their legal needs,” Burch pointed out. “We will provide the same or better legal services right here without the increased travel costs that hiring a Murfreesboro or Nashville law firm entail. We will provide excellent legal services in the areas of civil litigation, criminal defense, divorce/custody, real estate, business law, and estate planning/probate.”
McCarter/East will be operating out of the same location as the former firm of Burch & Lockhart at 200 South Woodland Street in historic downtown Manchester.
They can be reached at (931) 723-7997 or on the web at www.mcelaw.com. They look forward to assisting the people of Southern Middle Tennessee as the area’s only full service law firm.