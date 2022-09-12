1A - PIC-Eric Burch-Portrait.jpg

Eric J. Burch has joined McCarter/East, PLLC Law Firm and will operate their Manchester office.

“I am proud to announce that I have joined McCarter/East, PLLC. McCarter/East is a full service law firm that can tackle any legal situation due to its size and the diversity of our attorneys’ practice areas. McCarter/East is based out of Murfreesboro,” said attorney Eric J. Burch. “We have made the decision to expand our reach into Southern Middle Tennessee because we are seeing a need for comprehensive legal services in this area. I will be leading the Southern Middle Tennessee branch of the firm.”