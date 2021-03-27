Bills to help victims of domestic violence are advancing through the state legislature, one allowing victims of sexual assault to use deadly force against the aggressor.
Legislation authorizing the use of deadly force for sexual assault victims was approved unanimously in the House chamber this past week.
House Bill 50, known as the 2021 Defense Doctrine, allows victims that have a reasonable belief they are imminent danger of serious sexual abuse, sexual assault or rape to utilize deadly force as a method of self-defense to avoid serious bodily injury and escape dangerous threats to their personal safety.
Recent data from the Tennessee Department of Health reveals that sexual violence is a major public health crisis resulting in long-term societal and economic costs. Approximately 6,177 people were assaulted in Tennessee in 2017, according to the department. House Bill 50 now awaits final passage from the Senate Chamber.
In addition for the support of the deadly force provision, lawmakers are wanting to allow life-time orders of protection to help domestic abuse victims.
Legislation creating lifetime orders of protection for victims of violent crimes passed both chambers unanimously and now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for his signature. House Bill 434 creates a lifetime order of protection to strictly prohibit communication between an offender and their victim.
Republican Leaders partnered with Nikki Goeser, a victim of stalking, to create this legislation. She was present in the House chamber for the unanimous vote on Monday. Goeser’s stalker shot and killed her husband, Ben, in front of her in a crowded restaurant in 2009. Her stalker has been behind bars serving time for second-degree murder, but has continued to try to contact Goeser, sending her letters from prison.
Offenders that violate the order could receive up to a Class A misdemeanor, ensuring that these penalties will tack significant time onto ongoing sentences. The legislation is retroactive, so persons who have previously been victimized can receive lifelong orders of protection. This bill also permits service of ex parte orders of protection for up to one year from issuance.
The measures come even as the state inches closer to allowing anyone to carry a gun, with or without a permit.
Constitutional Carry legislation is continuing to move through the House, passing the Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee on Wednesday.
House Bill 786 allows Tennesseans to exercise their constitutional right to defend themselves and their families while cracking down on criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally. The bill also includes sentencing enhancements and increases minimum sentences for gun-related crimes, and increases sentences on felons illegally carrying firearms or unlawfully providing a minor with a firearm.