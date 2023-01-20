During the legislative breakfast Brian Skelton, Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) President requested assistance in receiving funding for TUA from infrastructure funding opportunities with the state for water and wastewater management. He additionally requested aid in getting funding for volunteer efforts through TUA and the Duck River Agency Technical Advisory Committee (DRATAC).
“The goal is to protect that watershed and our water supply,” he explained. “Back in 2008, we had a very difficult drought. Normandy Lake got very low, and there were some issues that we’ve tried to address over the last 12 years, trying to put water in the Duck River but not drain Normandy. DRATAC is a voluntary organization, and there is going to be the need in the future for large projects to take care of the water for our communities.”
He explained that loan funding will be unlikely for future projects, due to the voluntary nature of the organization, and requested that the legislators support bill HB0086, which was put forward by State Representative Pat Marsh. The bill requires the Duck River Agency to set a per thousand-gallon fee to charge participating entities for water withdrawals.
State Representative Rush Bricken expressed his support for local growth and support of infrastructure, such as TUA, while sharing plans for future talks with the Tennessee Valley Authority to discuss the cause for power loss during the freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend.
“It’s totally unacceptable,” he said. “We’re going to hold hearings in Nashville to hold TVA’s feet to the fire. They have allowed themselves to drift in this. It’s a 50-year freeze every once in a while, but that just shouldn’t happen. We just gotta get TVA’s attention on that.”
Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny spoke on the importance of supporting local growth by providing the opportunity for corporations and industry to make the area their home, bringing jobs and economic growth.
“As you know, we’ve got a lot of major projects and the megasite,” he said, referencing a 2,000 acre stretch of land off I-24 that has been prepared for industrial development. “We don’t have to reinvent the wheel; we kinda just have to get back in sync with what we’ve done in the past. Tennessee desperately needs a megasite that’s ready to go, and we have one of the most desirable locations I’ve ever laid eyes on here. We are ready to accept these projects, and I would just ask that you continue to bolster the confidence of officials back home.”
He expressed a desire to reassure citizens that no funding for the megasite would fall to residents, but would rather be incumbent upon the state government to support the growth.
State Senator Janice Bowling shared that she has been in talks with officials to secure infrastructure and determine the capacity for growth in the area surrounding the proposed megasite.
“We do need to make certain that we’ve got the water and sewer,” she said. “We were in meetings to discuss if we could get four lanes - three would be better - east and west on I-24, starting at exit 81 and going down to 127. As soon as Commissioner [Howard] Eley was appointed, I called him and told him that we had met; it was business leaders, tourist people, governmental entities all in agreement. When you get that many folks in a room and they’re all in agreement, you better act on it.”
She said that getting new lanes can take up to 12 years in current construction conditions and costs but that it was in the works for the area to support future growth.
“We do need to be ready, and we need to be doing our due diligence,” she said. “With a lot of industry, you get jobs, but this is something that I’m looking at from the state side. Our population I think has increased close to a million, and a lot of these people are coming here because they’re very conservative people. They want less government, fewer taxes, more freedom.”
She went on to say that Tennessee currently has an unemployment rate of 2.8%, as well as sharing information that roughly 5,000 United Automotive Workers members will be moving to West Tennessee from Detroit.
“That’s probably the worst union there is,” she said. “We’ve got to be careful [about] growth just to grow. It’s got to be quality, and it’s got to be sustainable. It’s got to be compatible.”
Randel Brakel, Duck River Utility Commission, confirmed that the utilities company has the capacity and ability to support a megasite should one be opened and completed that day; however, he requested that the legislators assist in getting funding as a subdivision of the state of Tennessee.
“We are left out because of this unique way we went about creating what most people would consider a regional model for others to follow,” he said. “We are too good for our own good. They look at us and say, ‘You don’t need help,’ and we’re going, ‘Well, we do have 50-year-old equipment we would like to work on, but we’ve gotta access funding.’”
He additionally shared that the TVA-operated reservoir that serves the Duck River Basin has a limited capacity and wasn’t designed to support the growth that the reservoir is serving. A secondary reservoir was intended to be constructed but was never completed. He requested that the legislators support requests for funding and future infrastructure projects.
Bricken shared his knowledge on the governor’s proposed budget and the inclusion of rural and local infrastructure.
“The $500 million we currently send to TDOT under strictly the fuel tax is not enough,” he said. “Road construction has gone up a bit, and we’re gonna have to figure out some smart ways to get more to our roads. Public-private partnership has worked in other states, but we need to do a good education issue on the pros and cons to our citizens to see if it would work in Tennessee.”
Paul Schwer, chairman of the Tullahoma Planning Commission, seconded requests to support local infrastructure, specifically speaking of sidewalks and greenways to allow TCS students to safely walk to school.
During the discussion about ensuring that local infrastructure is prepared for growth in population and commuters, Bowling began speaking about the local changes in energy use, including a reference to a solar farm in Lincoln County.
“This is a very politically incorrect statement, but the AOC Green New Deal: I’m not a fan,” she said. “I don’t know when they started saying we’re killing the universe and we’ve got to save the universe. I believe what the scripture says: there will be seedtime and harvest until he comes again. There will be seasons, and should we be good stewards of everything we have? Absolutely. Should we think that wind energy and solar energy are gonna replace electricity that’s made with oil, with gas, with coal, with nuclear, with hydro? We’ve got excellent energy sources in Tennessee, and they’re the cleanest they’ve ever been. The batteries and the solar panels, most of them are made in China and contain lithium. We’ve gotta be careful, that we throw away a perfectly good society with energy and with the ability to travel where we wanna go when we want to get there. I think we just got to listen to reason and not AOC.”
Tullahoma city mayor Ray Knowis requested that the legislators consider supporting legislation to return sales tax revenue to municipalities should state income exceed budget requirements. He referenced the historic revenue sharing model, as well as the Tennessee Municipal League (TML).
“TML is a strong proponent of looking at modifying that and giving some of that increase back to municipalities,” he said. “That’s the only way that we can avoid property tax increase, is to increase that revenue sharing model. That’s where the money comes from; we’d like to have some of it back.”
Bowling expressed her agreement with Knowis’ comments, stating that the decision on division of state funds was made in a previous administration.
“A previous governor changed [the revenue sharing], but they’ve never gone back to correct that,” she said. “There were some hard times, so they flushed out the state but kind of left the communities high and dry. We need to fix that. The state is flush right now. The money needs to go where it’s needed, and the local people know where it’s needed better than we do.”
In closing comments, Bricken shared that the Department of Children’s Services is under scrutiny and will be reviewed for restructuring.