Earlier this month, city officials and agency representatives gave legislators at the state level the items of concern they would like to see brought up in the General Assembly during the annual Legislative Breakfast.
Each year, Tullahoma’s representatives in the state house gather in Tullahoma to hear from local organizers and agency officials about their priorities for the remainder of the legislative session. This year’s event was sponsored by Rogers Group and held at the Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
While in past years, Tullahoma’s state senator and state representative have both been in attendance, only one state-level elected official was able to make the trip. State Rep. Rush Bricken stood alone at the event, as State Sen. Janice Bowling was out with COVID-19 and State Rep. Iris Rudder, who represents a portion of Tullahoma in Franklin County, was also unable to attend. A reason for her absence was not given.
The largest names of the game were infrastructure and education, with multiple agency representatives calling for larger investments into local and state roads, bridges and sidewalks. Tullahoma Municipal-Regional Planning Commission Chairman Greg Sandlin, Rogers Group Chief Estimator Steve Moran, Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation Director Thom Robinson, Alderman Jenna Amacher, Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton and Duck River Utility Commission General Manager Randal Braker all spoke of the need for infrastructure developments. Many of them mentioned upcoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was passed by Congress last March. The stimulus bill provides more than $30 billion for various infrastructure needs, including drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, transportation and broadband internet.
Braker in particular called for attention to the ongoing supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Duck River provides the drinking water for the entirety of Tullahoma and many other communities but has been having issue procuring the chemicals required to treat and clean the water to make it possible for drinking.
“Prices for things that we use to treat water have escalated some 400 percent,” he said, noting that the commission is “basically crippled” in its budget to account for the increase in prices.
Additionally, Braker said, the significant growth in the Tullahoma area is putting a high demand for drinking water, which might lead to a squeeze on the supply.
“All of this growth is putting a creating a great demand for drinking water, and we are limited to what is in Normandy Reservoir, which supplies everyone downstream, all the way through Shelbyville, Lewisburg, Spring Hill, Columbia, parts of Williamson and Marshall counties,” he said. “We’re going to be in an allocation issue not too much longer in the future. We’ve got a limited amount of supply, and we’ve got a lot of growth going on in this state.”
On the education front, Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton requested that Bricken keep a sharp eye out on the ongoing effort to reformulate Tennessee public education funding mechanism, the BEP (Basic Education Program). A pet issue of Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, educators across the state have been watching the process unfold. Uselton particularly asked that whatever funding model was recommended not sacrifice public education in favor of vouchers or charter schools.
“We know that something needs to be done, but the concern is about what’s being done with that,” she said. “We don’t want anything to be taken away [from public schools].”
Uselton said she was concerned about the amount of information on charter schools in the documents and draft plans, when the formula is supposed to be about public education, per the governor.
“We just can’t keep spreading those dollars thin,” she said. “Our students need so much more. Our teachers need so much more. We need to keep up. Finding that right formula is going to be critical.”
She also asked for attendees to send her any thoughts on how to improve the funding model, including Rep. Bricken, to her school email address at kim.uselton@tcsedu.net.
Relatedly, Amacher asked that Bricken and other state legislators put some focus on retaining the state’s teachers. She said she empathized with current teachers, whose jobs have “only gotten harder” throughout the pandemic, and wanted to see the state put some effort into teacher retention programs and incentives.
“I feel like we’re losing a lot of good teachers…what kinds of initiatives at the state level can we do to make sure that we’re retaining and protecting those teachers in our system,” she said.
She added a suggestion to look at current truancy laws and possibly adding some exceptions that would make teacher and student retention a more viable option in the future.
“We don’t want everybody just jumping off and going to charter schools or to homebound, necessarily,” she said.
TUA Board Chairman Mike Stanton called on the legislature to dip into its substantial reserves to better fund public education and compensate educators.
“We have billions of dollars in reserves at the state level,” he said. “We’re 46th in per pupil expenditures. We’re 35th in teacher salaries and have been there forever. I do not for the life of me understand why the legislature doesn’t make as their number one priority. Is there anything more important than teaching young people? Is it infrastructure? No way. No way.”
While he said he understood Bricken was simply one man with one vote in the General Assembly, he appreciated his service and willingness to listen.
Legislative asks
An item of legislation that will come up soon is a bill involving electric rate payers, according to Skelton. He said the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA) was currently working on a bill titled the “Tennessee Electric Ratepayer Protection Act.” The bill, he said, was necessary to protect electric customers in the Volunteer State if their electric provider is sold to another entity and was not in the best interest of the rate payer.
A catalyst for the legislation, Skelton said, was a situation out of Murfreesboro a few years ago. Middle Tennessee Electric Cooperative purchased Murfreesboro Electric System after a vote from the Murfreesboro city council with no input from the electric customers of MES.
“There was not, in many people’s estimation, good publicity and good engagement of the community, and that decision was made by seven sitting members of a city council that sold a $300 million entity with a single vote,” Skelton said. “The main thing is, the ratepayer needs to be protected.”
Skelton said electric utilities, the TMEPA and the Tennessee Municipal League were working on the text of the bill and would likely introduce the legislation in the coming weeks.
More locally, interim Lannom Library Director Courtney Mercurio requested the legislature help the county government fund a new library building. The current facility is “at the end of her life,” Mercurio told the group, and while fixes and repairs have kept things going for now, “not much is still functioning well” inside. Not having a well-functioning library is detrimental to the Tullahoma and Coffee County community, as the facility offers the only printing services that many people can afford, as well as free internet service for those looking for jobs or to do school work.
Additionally, Mercurio said, the library provides a free meeting space for groups and organizations who may not otherwise be able to meet.
“We cannot continue to provide services for our community if we do not grow with it,” she said. “Our community is growing, and libraries have to grow along with it. In order to do that, in order to meet the demands of our community, we’re going to need a new building as soon as possible. And in order to do that, we would appreciate your support when these ARPA funds are coming to us.”
Rich Ellis, President of Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, asked Bricken and the legislature to make a temporary piece of legislation permanent. Currently, Ellis said, there is a law that allows for equal payments for telehealth visits as in-person office visits. That provision is set to expire April 1, Ellis said, unless the legislature takes action to make that a permanent solution.
“It’s very important that physicians be able to offer telehealth visits for folks who struggle or have a hard time getting to the doctor’s office for economic reasons or health care reasons,” he said. “We would ask that you please give consideration to removing that sunset for that parity in payment.”
Priorities for rest of term
Bricken said he would be unable to address each concern individually that morning but was happy to meet with agency representatives one-on-one to discuss what further action the legislature could take to help them achieve their goals. He then gave a brief rundown of what the General Assembly would be focused on for the remainder of the legislative session.
The “overall flavor” in Nashville, he said, was it was still too early to receive any clarity about the session, as the legislature has yet to see a draft of the governor’s budget for the year. However, he said, some items of note included a renewed push to allow nonviolent offenders to have lesser sentences to reduce jailhouse crowding through different diversionary programs and the new BEP formula
“The BEP program certainly does need some revisions,” Bricken said. “There’s a lot of things that’s changed in education.”
For instance, Bricken said there was a growing contingent of homeschool associations that were “demanding a place at the table for their efforts” in regards to education funding.
“We want their kids to be as educated as well as in public education,” he said, noting he was a product of public education and his mother and sisters are all educators. “But the world has evolved and changed, and there’s a lot of choices. We’ve got to figure out how to do the right thing and be certain get a good education. That’s a big job. There’s a lot of smart people…in Nashville working on this.”
Bricken also addressed the ongoing redistricting efforts of the legislature following the 2020 Census. He had not seen the proposed new state senate district map at that time but said there would not be too many changes to Senate District 16, currently held by Bowling. Bowling currently represents Coffee, Franklin, Grundy, Marion, Warren, Van Buren and Sequatchie counties. The new map would see Bowling lose Van Buren, Marion and Sequatchie counties but pick up Lincoln and DeKalb counties. Bricken’s current district, House District 47, would lose the portion of Warren County it currently contains and include both Coffee and Grundy counties. On the congressional side, Coffee County would switch from the 6th Congressional District, currently representing by Congressman John Rose, to the 4th Congressional District, currently represented by Congressman Scott DesJarlais.
Bricken said there was “a lot of noise” surrounding the proposed maps, but that it happened every decade and always “dissipates” after a while.