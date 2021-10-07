A unified law enforcement effort led to seizing 15 suspected marijuana plants from a Franklin County residence last Thursday and charging a man with multiple drug violations, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Thomas Sibert was arrested after a search warrant was executed at 8 a.m. at a 119 James Crabtree Drive residence, the press release said.
The Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Manchester and Tullahoma police departments and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, seized the plants from a growing area located on the property, reports said.
Sibert was taken into custody, transported to the Franklin County Jail and charged with multiple counts of drug violations, reports said, adding that a bond amount had not been immediately set.