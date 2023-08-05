Court gavel

Former Planning and Codes Director Lee Lawson’s civil case against the City of Tullahoma and former City Administrator Jennifer Moody was recently thrown out after nearly two years.

A story titled “Lawson out as planning and codes director,” that was run in The News back in 2020, as stated in the lawsuit “on June 18, a reporter for the Tullahoma News (a local newspaper) filed an “open records request” for Plaintiff’s “personnel file.” HR Director [Casta] Brice received the emailed request and, after conferring with Moody and redacting confidential information, provided the file to the reporter,” was used by Lawson as part of his defense against the city and Moody.

