A planned discussion on how to solve the city’s liquor license problems was abruptly paused Wednesday night, as all seven members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen were served civil action summonses.
The city board called for a special meeting to discuss a process for choosing one applicant for a certificate of compliance for a retail liquor store when multiple individuals presented eligible applications. The matter was first brought up when Tullahoma crossed the 20,000 threshold in population after the 2020 census numbers were released, thereby allowing, under the city’s rules, for the granting of another liquor store since the overall numbers of retail liquor stores are tied to the city’s population. The opening of the door for the city to grant another business brought multiple applications and also brought some complaints from interested individuals who said they were turned away when they inquired about submitting an application. The city board had at first planned to hold a drawing to decide who would be granted city approval but questions about the fairness and legality of the idea prompted the board of mayor and aldermen to opt to hold a special meeting to decide what course to follow.
However, all discussion on the matter was postponed Wednesday evening after the mayor and his six aldermen were made aware of a lawsuit brought by Jaie Damron.
Damron was one of four applicants for a certificate from the city to potentially open a new liquor store in town. He has sued the city of Tullahoma and each board member in their official capacity as mayor or alderman for denying his application.
Per his complaint, Damron alleges his application was “first in time” and “complete,” therefore making the board’s decision to deny it “unreasonable as defined by T.C.A. 57-3-208(f)(2).”
The statute Damron cited in his filing states municipalities and counties may impose certain “reasonable” restrictions on the number of certificates of compliance issued for a retail liquor store. It also states applicants who are denied a certificate may seek a review of that denial “by instituting an action in the chancery court having jurisdiction over the municipality or county within sixty (60) days of the denial.”
The only thing Damron is seeking, per the complaint, is that the Chancery Court of Coffee County declare the city’s denial of his application “unreasonable” and “such other relief as may be available under T.C.A. 57-3-208 or any other statute material to a retail liquor license.”
Damron is represented by local attorney Garth Segroves, who is currently mounting a campaign for General Sessions Judge, Part II.
The mayor and aldermen were served in person within the hour of the special-called meeting beginning. Given the service of process, city officials, including City Administrator Jennifer Moody and City Attorney Steve Worsham, recommended Mayor Ray Knowis call for a brief recess in the meeting in order for the board to enter an executive session to discuss the pending litigation. While all public meetings for the city board are subject to the Tennessee Open Meetings Act, which requires access for the press and the general public, executive sessions that deal with ongoing litigation are an exception to the law.
The board and city officials remained in the executive session for approximately 45 minutes. When they returned, the mayor called for a motion to postpone any further discussion of the agenda until such time that the city’s legal counsel could review the lawsuit. That motion passed 6-1, with only Alderman Jenna Amacher opposed. A new date for a special-called meeting has not been set.