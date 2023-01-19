Rush Bricken

State Rep. Rush Bricken

 Caitlin Able photo

Editor’s Note: The following is the first of a two-part series detailing the events at the annual Legislative Breakfast held this past week, featuring several local leaders. The story has been broken into installments due to its length.

Tennessee legislators made themselves available to local leaders to answer questions and hear concerns on a local level at their annual legislative breakfast, held at Lakeview Country Club.