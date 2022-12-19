1A - learning to fly.jpg

The flight training industry is thriving, and the future looks brighter than it has in decades. In partnership with Azure Flight Support, Motlow State Community College unveiled its new Aviation Simulation Lab located at the Middle Tennessee Education Center (MTEC) in Shelbyville.

“We are committed to education. This is exciting!” said Bedford County Mayor Chad Graham, “Motlow’s Aviation Lab is going to make a difference in the lives of people not even born yet.”