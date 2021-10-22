Tullahomans looking to get their car detailed can either stop by TRC Detailing Specialists or have them come to them.
TRC Detailing Specialists is a car detailing service that has Tullahoma its new home at 1239 S. Jackson St. after being in business for four years in Manchester. Services offered by TRC Detailing Specialists include interior detailing, ceramic coatings, paint correction, paint enhancement, paint polishing, scratch removal and car washing. Owner and professional detailer Tanner Thurmond said he started TRC Detailing as a part time job to earn extra money while he attended school. Over time, Thurmond said he started to enjoy it and decided to go headfirst into TRC full time.
“It ended up being something I wanted to pursue,” Thurmond said.
One of the unique services that TRC Detailing Specialists offers to customers is its mobile service. According to Thurmond, he rigged up a van with water, electricity, air and everything else he would need to make sure a job is done properly and the car can be detailed correctly. He added customers love the mobile service as it is convenient for customers who want to get their car detailed either do not have time to take it to the shop or have someone to come by to help. While they are moving to do larger jobs in the newly built shop they will still have the mobile service.
“It’s one of the things that’s helped us grow but we are transitioning more to the shop to do larger stuff, but obviously we are still going to keep it because people love it,” Thurmond said.
TRC Detailing Specialists officially opened its doors Sept. 27 with a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. Since the move to Tullahoma, Thurmond said everyone has been inviting and credited the chamber for helping to get the word out about his business.
“Everybody has been so great to us and everything has been streamlined, really easy so I’m glad we’re over here,” Thurmond said.
With TRC Detailing Specialists new shop set up and running, Thurmond said he is looking forward for his business to not only grow as a whole but to grow with the community as well. He hopes TRC Detailing Specialists becomes well known in the community, and to set up and collect donations to help the community as well.
“We want to be able to help people out and we want to be a part of the community. We do not want to be just a detail shop,” Thurmond said. “We love Tullahoma already and we are looking forward to growing in Tullahoma.”
Business hours for TRC Detailing Specialists are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more about how to make an appointment with TRC Detailing Specialists contact the shop at 931-952-5666 by call or text or email trcmobiledetail@gmail.com.