The Coffee County Consolidated Communications Committee named the interim director, Scott LeDuc, as the full-time Coffee County 911 Communications Center Director during the July meeting Wednesday night.
The board’s steering committee interviewed the top two finalists of applicants and recommended LeDuc. A group of department heads narrowed the number from four. All together eight applications were received, and four were culled due to a lack of experience, according to committee member Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams.
Manchester Assistant Chief Adam Floied, Tullahoma Fire Department Deputy Chief Kenneth P. Pearson, EMA Director Allen Lendley, Bedford County 911 Director Phillip Noel and Coffee County EMS Director Michael Bonner interviewed the four.
The motion passed with Missy Deford voting no and Chris Elam absent. The remaining members voted for the hire.
The board named Scott LeDuc as the interim 911 Director during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17. The board unanimously approved LeDuc at that meeting.
During its February regular meeting, the Coffee County Consolidated Communications Board voted to terminate Coffee County 911 Communications Center Director Diane Argraves after she rejected the severance package the board offered.
The move for a new director comes amid a complaint against Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin by Argraves. Board member Missy Deford made a statement that the decision to terminate the director is separate from the complaint.
According to Partin, who questioned Argraves’ ability to head 911 leading up to her separation from the job in February, his concerns related to the management and operations of the Coffee County 911 Communications Center predate 911 Director Diane Argraves’ complaint against him. In January, Argraves filed a complaint against Partin citing allegations of discrimination and hostile work environment.