Tullahoma resident Cassy Grow is opening Legacy Creamery for retail sale at noon June 19.
Legacy Creamery is a family-owned business that sells handcrafted gelato. They started in 2017, selling gelato during events and to local businesses in Tullahoma like the Sundrop Shoppe & Luncheonette and Brothers Local Market.
Grow said she has been making gelato since 2013, selling their gelato as Southern Sundaes before taking a year off after her son Eli died in a two-vehicle accident in April 2016.
“We closed Southern Sundaes and didn’t think we would open anything back up,” said Grow. “We then created the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation and a few months later I thought it would be nice to get back into making gelato and doing events.”
Grow said they decided to change the business name so it would connect with the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation. Grow and her husband Tony started the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation in 2017 with the goal of providing a better future for local athletes. Their ultimate goal is to construct a state-of-the-art athletic training facility on the Tullahoma High School campus. Profits from Legacy Creamery go to the foundation.
Grow said they use as much local food as they can for the gelato. They became a licensed manufacture with the TN Department of Agriculture last year and started manufacturing on their own.
“That’s the biggest thing about us, we put in a lot of detail into our gelato,” said Grow.
Legacy Creamery will also be exploring some ideas over time as Grow said hopefully, in a couple of months, Legacy Creamery can add positive, motivational quotes, similar to Dove chocolate wrappers, onto the containers to inspire customers to live their legacy just like her son. She also said special flavors sold at businesses like the Sundrop Shoppe will be exclusive to those businesses.
Grow noted they will have 22 flavors that will continuously rotate and they will take feedback from customers for new flavors and ideas.
“It’s kind of unfolding. There are ideas we’ve had for a while but everything has been coming into place a little bit better,” said Grow.
Legacy Creamery is located at 401 Wilson Ave., behind the Coker Building. Their hours are Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Grow said they designated days of retail for Friday through Sunday so the rest of the week can be spent manufacturing the gelato.
Profits from Legacy Creamery will benefit the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation. For more information on the Eli Grow Legacy Foundation, visit online at www.eligrowfoundation.org.
