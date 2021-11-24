The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will receive more than $130,000 courtesy of a Technology Initiative Grant from the Legal Services Corporation (LSC).
Established in 2000, the Technology Initiative Grant program supports legal aid organizations in developing and replicating technologies that improve efficiency and provide greater access to high-quality legal assistance.
“LCS’s Technology Initiative Grants support projects that improve the delivery of legal services and information to people who would otherwise have to navigate the legal system alone,” said LSC President Ronald S. Flagg. “These projects use technology to leverage scarce human resources and increase access to justice for low-income individuals and families facing critical legal needs such as unemployment, evictions or domestic violence.”
The grant amount is for $134,529, which Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands will use the grant to provide multi-language online legal information videos for low-income residents of Tennessee. The project will incorporate technology that works across mobile devices, tablets and desktop computers. Legal Aid Society will also partner with organizations across the state to ensure the videos reach a wide audience.
Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper congratulated the organization on the grant award.
“The Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands provides invaluable legal representation to our most vulnerable Tennesseans,” he said. “The Technology Initiative Grant will allow for LAS to expand its digital platforms and services to reach even more people.”
LAS is one of 29 recipients of 2021 TIG funding, totaling more than $4 million.